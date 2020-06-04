Raised fist in Canada may be one of the largest acts of solidarity with US protests against police violence
With protests against police violence gripping cities across America, multiple actions of solidarity have come from abroad.
A pilot in Canada took to the skies on Thursday for a large-scale act of solidarity.
The airplane tracking website FlightAware captured radar of the planes journey as a pilot drew a giant raised fist while flying over 150 MPH with an altitude that stayed under 1,500.
ADVERTISEMENT
HAPPENING NOW In the skies over Halifax, Canada. https://t.co/v3ZPufQyEs pic.twitter.com/qdn459NpUz
— FlightAware (@flightaware) June 4, 2020
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Comments: