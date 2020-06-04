Quantcast
Raised fist in Canada may be one of the largest acts of solidarity with US protests against police violence

Published

1 min ago

on

With protests against police violence gripping cities across America, multiple actions of solidarity have come from abroad.

A pilot in Canada took to the skies on Thursday for a large-scale act of solidarity.

The airplane tracking website FlightAware captured radar of the planes journey as a pilot drew a giant raised fist while flying over 150 MPH with an altitude that stayed under 1,500.

Plane with the tail number CGZPT drawing a raised fist in the air while flying above Halifax, Canada.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Trump rages at John Kelly for correcting his lie about Mattis: He wasn’t ‘in my inner-circle’

Published

32 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump lashed out at his former chief of staff John Kelly, who pointed out that Trump did not fire James Mattis and the president must have been "confused" when he said he had.

In a series of three tweets, Trump suggested Kelly knew nothing because he was "not in my inner-circle." He also said Kelly had been "totally exhausted" working in the White House and "in the end just slinked away into obscurity."

John Kelly didn’t know I was going to fire James Mattis, nor did he have any knowledge of my asking for a letter of resignation. Why would I tell him, he was not...

Comedian Rob Delaney reveals why he hates Ivanka Trump and Mike Pence more than the ‘stupid bigot’ president

Published

34 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

Comedian Rob Delaney offered the leader of the free world a profane greeting as his 74th birthday approaches.

"President Trump's birthday is coming up and there's no better way to wish him a 'HAPPY BIRTHDAY' than by sending him a personal video message," Trump's 2020 reelection campaign posted on Twitter. "Upload your video TODAY."

So Delaney did, shooting a video to the "stupid bigot" president.

"My birthday suggestion to you is just that you resign as president," Delaney posted in a video uploaded to Twitter.

"You f*cking sucked at the coronavirus response," he explained. "I mean, it was miserable and that's your fault personally and as a result, thousands and thousands of people died that didn't need to die."

Trump vows he’ll back any candidate with a pulse against GOP senator who questioned Trump’s response to protests

Published

53 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump vowed he would even back a "bad" candidate as he seeks revenge against a member of his own party.

On Thursday, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) said she agreed with former Defense Secretary James Mattis' criticism of Trump's response to the protests -- and revealed she was "struggling" over whether she will support Trump's 2020 reelection campaign.

Trump did not take kindly to the criticism.

