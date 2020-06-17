Rapper Killer Mike: We went from a rope and a tree to a cop and a knee
Rapper Killer Mike sat down with the Washington Post in Atlanta before the prosecutors announced the charges against the officers in the Rayshard Brooks slaying. He explained that it has been 56 years since the Civil Rights Movement and people of color shouldn’t have to continue to fight for their rights.
“We went from a rope and a tree to a cop and a knee,” he said, comparing lynchings to legalized murder of unarmed Black Americans at the hands of police.
He then walked through the greatest civil rights leaders beginning with Frederick Douglass, who advocated the right to vote for women and people of color 100 years ago.
He noted that because of conflicts there was a split in the abolitionist movement and the suffrage movement. Suddenly, the Daughters of the Confederacy started, and textbooks began to rewrite history about the Civil War.
“Americans could ‘have freedom in an instant’ if they plot, plan, strategize, organize and mobilize,” the Post cited him.
“We could avoid the 100 years of turmoil by doing the right thing now,” he explained. “If we do the right thing now, the next 100 years we could solve another 100 other problems.
