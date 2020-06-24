‘Real debasement’: Kayleigh McEnany slammed for message supporting Mike Flynn

It took President Donald Trump less than five minutes to applaud the 2-1 decision of the DC Court of Appeals, ordering a federal judge to grant the Dept. of Justice its motion to dismiss all charges against admitted liar Mike Flynn.

Less than an hour later, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted a message supporting Flynn.

That message is causing a great deal of upset and anger, especially as McEnany chose to include a U.S. flag icon next to the disgraced retired general’s name.

Today’s decision by an appeals court to dismiss the case against Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn is a VICTORY for justice and truth. All Americans are entitled to equal justice under the law and due process. No American should ever be unjustly targeted by their government. FLYNN 🇺🇸 — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) June 24, 2020

Former White House press secretary Joe Lockhart, now a CNN political analyst, took particular exception to the move, calling it a “real debasement” of the American flag.

Putting the America flag next to the criminal Michael Flynn is the real debasement of our flag. https://t.co/ob10OgliSK — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) June 24, 2020

Lockhart wasn’t finished:

This is the latest example of how far we’ve fallen as a nation. Someone who plead guilty and acknowledged and admitting committing felonies is a “victory for justice and truth.” I,for one, is damned tired of this shit happening. https://t.co/ob10OgliSK — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) June 24, 2020

Many others responded to McEnany:

He admitted to lying to the FBI, Kayleigh. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 24, 2020

Flynn pleaded guilty twice. This decision will probably be heard en banc. We’ll see what happens then. — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) June 24, 2020

Why did Donald Trump fire him? He lied to the FBI, and either he lied to the rest of the Trump Administration, or the rest of the Trump Administration is lying about that. Corruption has never been so corrupt. — JRehling (@JRehling) June 24, 2020

If you plead guilty to a crime twice under oath before a judge, why does that make you innocent? Is that what they taught you at @Harvard_Law ? Flynn betrayed America and you’re cheering. What is wrong with you? #FlynnIsATraitor #GOPComplicitTraitors #GOPCorruptionOverCountry — James (@JamesSNYC) June 24, 2020

FLYNN PLEAD GUILTY…… FUCKING TWICE You lie to the American people on an hourly basis — Holden Mirror (@HoldenMirror) June 24, 2020

Nonsense. It’s a sham written by a Trump appointee, and a debasement of the notion of an independent judiciary, and you, as a Harvard Law grad, should understand this, but you know, hypocrisy. — Rogue Ivanka (Parody Account) (@MarALagoPoolBoy) June 24, 2020

Trump world is pushing an exceptionally bizarre and dishonest misreading of the DC Cir. opinion. The issue is about a federal court’s ability to get answers regarding politicization and irregularity in DOJ decision making. It is in no way a substantive vindication of Flynn. https://t.co/fBxuAmsxsK — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) June 24, 2020