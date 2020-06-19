‘Republic is in grave danger’: Trump criticized for ‘laying the groundwork for a fascist America’ with US attorney replacement

On Friday evening, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman of the Southern District of New York — a key figure in the investigations against President Donald Trump’s business associates — announced he was stepping down, and Attorney General William Barr put forward as his replacement Jay Clayton, a lawyer who has represented one of Trump’s major creditors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The development triggered immediate outrage and suspicion on social media, with commenters warning it was another step to the destruction of the rule of law.

“ as soon as I get my people in there” Trump said to Erdogan re SDNY. — Millard (@Millard_Chochki) June 20, 2020

After Mueller report, Barr redacts the entire rule of law. — Physical Distance Singh, MD 🌊 (@LabyrinthWeaver) June 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Shocker: More obstruction from Barr on behalf of his orange overlord. — TheSheepleResistance (@SheepleResist) June 20, 2020

Post-election prosecution panic is setting in. — Blair Dayton (@BlairDayton16) June 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is laying the groundwork for a fascist America…. Republic is in GRAVE Danger. — It's Time: Trump Resign!!! (@rubk2017) June 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

To be replaced by Jay Clayton. Clayton represented Deutsche Bank and defended them in the massive Russian money laundering scandal. There is a criminal investigation into Deutsche Bank occurring in SDNY. Deutsche Bank is Trump's biggest lender.@sarahkendzior @Strandjunker — Erik Halvorsen (@erikhalvorsen18) June 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

America is now officially a dictatorship. Trump will install a loyalist and magically all investigations into him and his family will disappear. — Ash (@beach_hermit) June 20, 2020

I'd like confirmation that he was not forced to resign. This does not sit right. — Lizerenity (@Lizerenity) June 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

And again. And again. And… — Resist (@ArchiBunch) June 20, 2020

@RepAdamSchiff It's time for a subpoena of Geoffrey Berman. The Kossacks are squeezing in everywhere. — #WashYourHands #I'mWithJoe (@58isthenew40) June 20, 2020