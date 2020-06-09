Republican candidate attacks George Floyd’s niece after she asks ‘when has America ever been great?’

George “Perry” Floyd’s niece Brooke Williams took to the pulpit Tuesday to beg an end to a “corrupt and broken” system. But it was her knock on “Make America Great Again” that sent conservative supporters of President Donald Trump into a tailspin of pearl-clutching and attacks on a mourning family.

“Why must the system be corrupt and broken? Laws were already put in place for the African American system to fail,” Brooke Williams said. “These laws need to be changed.”

“No more hate crimes, please,” she continued through tears. “Someone said, ‘Make America great again,’ but when has America ever been great?”

"As long as I am breathing, justice will be served," says Brooke Williams, George Floyd's niece. "He begged and pleaded many times just for you to get up. But you just pushed harder. Why must this system be corrupt and broken?" pic.twitter.com/qlnkgVD7Nj — NPR (@NPR) June 9, 2020

People of color argue that America has not been “great” for everybody within its borders, and Floyd’s family knows it as well as anyone.

Still, Republican congressional candidate Errol Webber, who is running against Congressional Black Caucus leader, Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), took to Twitter to attack Williams as a “Commie.”

George Floyd’s niece is screaming during this funeral that America has never been great. She’s also clearly got a script that she’s trying to read from. Looks like we’ve got a Commie…#GeorgeFloydFuneral — Errol Webber For Congress (CA-37) (@ErrolWebber) June 9, 2020

Another conservative noted that it sounded like Michelle Obama.

George Floyd death: 'When has America ever been great?' Niece asks at his funeral https://t.co/c4McZSHYIY~> Sounds like M. Obama! — Jeannette Burleigh🇺🇸 (@texasflutegal) June 9, 2020

Finally, one called her a “stupid ungrateful silly uneducated ungrateful b*tch. You digust (sic) me.”

Answer is when they helped stopping BLACKS JEWS MUSLIMS ASIANS OFF THE PLANET you stupid ungrateful silly uneducated ungrateful bitch.

You digust me. .https://t.co/6gUNjqce7Q — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@dog_justa) June 9, 2020

Others followed

I don't know about you, but I've had more than enough when someone goes here. Enough is Enough. No more patience.https://t.co/76lsV5wwnK — Lee Cohen 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@Leesco3) June 9, 2020

America is great. That’s why people all over the world come to the US for American dream. George Floyd’s niece disagrees. And democrats worship a criminal who was in jail for 5 years for pointing a gun at a pregnant woman’s belly when his criminal friends robbed her house https://t.co/OSLZYwH1kk — Danli Wang (@danli_wang) June 9, 2020

Does George Floyd’s niece realize America is the greatest country on earth

Anyone who says it isn’t should move to Mexico Cuba or Venezuela

People travel thousands of miles to come here hoping for a better life — Jo (@Americanmom2020) June 9, 2020

Others responded to it with empathy and compassion.

George Floyd's niece is ripping me apart 😭#GeorgeFloydMemorial — Pamela Banks (@heaven4life69) June 9, 2020

Brooke Williams, George Floyd's niece speaking truths 💔🙏🏼 #GeorgeFloydFuneral — . (@letsy4u) June 9, 2020

George Floyd’s niece speaking at his memorial service in Houston right now is tugging at my heart #GeorgeFloyd — Daytona (@RealDanieB) June 9, 2020

George Floyd’s niece has a future as a community leader.

To paraphrase her, “His Mama was standing there with open arms saying, “Come on, baby. Come to me. You don’t need to feel this pain.””

THIS is why Mamas of EVERY color stand with this family!#GeorgeFloydMemorial #BFM — White Mom Standing With Black Moms (@taranooyen) June 9, 2020

I won't be suprised if the President Trump tweet a response to George Floyd's niece speech. Just watch! — BimX (@arnold_bim) June 9, 2020