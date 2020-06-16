Quantcast
Connect with us

Republican caught on hot mic complaining about Dem saying corporations get bailouts when people don’t

Published

19 mins ago

on

Republican Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey was caught on a hot microphone during a social-distancing Senate meeting attacking Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH)

“Let’s be clear: governments always intervene in the economy. It’s only been a question of who it’s intervening on behalf of? Corporations, the wealthy, the privileged, or the people who make this country work? That contrast has never been clearer,” said Brown. “Whenever we try to fix it, … people who have no problem intervening in the market to save corporations and the white men who run them – say, ‘Oh no! We can’t have govt meddling in the economy.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

Politico’s Victoria Guida heard Toomey complaining, “he is so shameless.”

See the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Republican caught on hot mic complaining about Dem saying corporations get bailouts when people don’t

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

Republican Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey was caught on a hot microphone during a social-distancing Senate meeting attacking Sen. Sherrod Brown (R-OH)

"Let's be clear: governments always intervene in the economy. It's only been a question of who it's intervening on behalf of? Corporations, the wealthy, the privileged, or the people who make this country work? That contrast has never been clearer," said Brown. "Whenever we try to fix it, … people who have no problem intervening in the market to save corporations and the white men who run them – say, 'Oh no! We can’t have govt meddling in the economy.'"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Tulsa lawsuit asks court to require ‘mandatory’ face masks at potentially ‘deadly’ Trump rally

Published

21 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

A lawsuit filed by attorneys in Oklahoma seeks to prevent President Donald Trump's campaign from causing a "super spreader" event by holding a rally in Tulsa later this month without proper safety precautions.

Venue management company ASM Global is named as a defendant in the lawsuit. The filing asks the court to require health measures like facial masks to be required if the event goes forward.

"Plaintiffs seek limited relief based on Oklahoma's public nuisance laws," the complaint states. "Plaintiffs merely seek a court order requiring ASM Global to institute appropriate social distancing protocols for the June 20 event, including the mandatory use of face masks and social distancing rules for all guests and employees, as recommended by state, local, and federal authorities, and by every credible and qualified medical expert who has studied this issue. Simply put, this Court should order ASM Global to follow the same rules that any other individual or business desiring to host a mass-gathering indoor event in Tulsa County would be required to follow."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Seattle Police employee arrested after shooting motorist in road rage incident

Published

28 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

In a road rage incident that took place Saturday, a Seattle Police Department employee pulled a gun and shot at a motorist, The News Tribune reports.

According to Washington State Patrol, 30-year-old civilian employee Peter L. Garrido was arrested on Monday after shooting the victim in the abdomen.

Police say the victim pulled over to let Garrido pass, but instead Garrido pulled behind the victim, who then approached Garrido’s car.

“The suspect retrieved a handgun from the glove box and as the victim turned to walk away, the suspect fired one shot striking the victim in the abdomen,” Washington State Police said. “The suspect then fled the scene in a 2013 Mazda.”

Continue Reading
 
 