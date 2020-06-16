Republican caught on hot mic complaining about Dem saying corporations get bailouts when people don’t

Republican Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey was caught on a hot microphone during a social-distancing Senate meeting attacking Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH)

“Let’s be clear: governments always intervene in the economy. It’s only been a question of who it’s intervening on behalf of? Corporations, the wealthy, the privileged, or the people who make this country work? That contrast has never been clearer,” said Brown. “Whenever we try to fix it, … people who have no problem intervening in the market to save corporations and the white men who run them – say, ‘Oh no! We can’t have govt meddling in the economy.'”

Politico’s Victoria Guida heard Toomey complaining, “he is so shameless.”

See the video below: