Republican Steve Schmidt calls Trump the ‘second president of the Confederacy’

Steve Schmidt, the former aide to the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), has opposed President Donald Trump since the days he attacked the Vietnam Veteran for being a prisoner of war. When speaking to MSNBC on Wednesday, Schmidt said that it has become abundantly clear that Trump is the second president of the Confederacy.

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace said that Trump sounds more like George Wallace, with the Republican Party willing to enable his racism. She played a clip of GOP senators refusing to comment on Trump’s recent decision to attack a 75-year-old peace activist as a violent protester who faked his injuries he incurred after police pushed him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I called that walk the geriatric shuffle,” he said, mocking the old, white officials pretend not to hear reporters. “Watching all these Republican senators shuffle by with their hands in their pockets, nothing to say about the administration’s ordering violence against peaceful protestors. Not a word to be said about legendary marine corps general former Secretary of Defense saying that Donald Trump is a danger to the Constitution and we see Donald Trump’s embrace of the Confederacy yet again today. He’s hoisting the Confederate flag, The Confederate battle flag as his campaign banner in a fundamental way. ”

“What we see with Trump is he’s really historically — he’s the second president of the confederacy,” Schmidt continued. “This is exactly what the George Wallace presidency would have looked like. It would have been one of incitement and division. One of the great tragedies for the Republican Party, which is founded in 1854, it was the party of the north and the west that has now become so deeply rooted in the old Confederacy in the South, where the scandals of the fallen South have now become the symbols of the Republican Party.”

He went on to call it tragic for our history.

“I think when you see Donald Trump’s divisions and incitements, the American people are rejecting it, they’re rejecting it all over the country and look demographically at how the country’s changing, it’s just a death knell for the Republican Party as they alienate everybody except white males over the age of 70, which are the hard core, steadfast part of Trump’s base as it continues to shrink under pressure from his incompetent performance in the country and people are saying we can’t do this four more years,” he closed.

See the conversation below: