Republican who tested positive for COVID-19 had campaign event with a live band — but not masks

The Republican nominee for Congress in South Carolina’s first congressional announced on Tuesday evening that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Last night, I learned my campaign team was potentially exposed to Coronavirus last week. Out of an abundance of caution and concern for my children and my team, I was tested for COVID-19,” Nancy Mace posted on Twitter.

“Today, my physician administered the Abbott Sars-Cov-2 RNA ID now nasal swab rapid test. “I tested positive for COVID-19 a few minutes later. “I was feeling a little fatigued with a body ache this weekend but that is kind of normal on the campaign trail.”

The announcement came the same day she said she was the first in line to vote in the runoff election.

1st in line at 0715 to vote in the #HD99 runoff – let’s go y’all! Polls open until 7pm! #SCPol pic.twitter.com/G0Ye2EDCTI — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 23, 2020

On June 16th, she posted a video thanking her supporters for her primary win showing dancing, a band — and nobody wearing masks.

7 days after our historic win, I just want to say… Thank You. Thank you, #SC01, for your support in our Primary Election. Together, we’re putting #LowcountryFirst and together we will WIN in November. ❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gyD4nrmp5n — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 16, 2020

2 weeks ago today. pic.twitter.com/k3vg98rcKp — Joel Poinsett (@JoelPoinsett) June 24, 2020