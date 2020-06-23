Quantcast
Republican who tested positive for COVID-19 had campaign event with a live band — but not masks

Published

1 min ago

on

The Republican nominee for Congress in South Carolina’s first congressional announced on Tuesday evening that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Last night, I learned my campaign team was potentially exposed to Coronavirus last week. Out of an abundance of caution and concern for my children and my team, I was tested for COVID-19,” Nancy Mace posted on Twitter.

“Today, my physician administered the Abbott Sars-Cov-2 RNA ID now nasal swab rapid test. “I tested positive for COVID-19 a few minutes later. “I was feeling a little fatigued with a body ache this weekend but that is kind of normal on the campaign trail.”

The announcement came the same day she said she was the first in line to vote in the runoff election.

On June 16th, she posted a video thanking her supporters for her primary win showing dancing, a band — and nobody wearing masks.

