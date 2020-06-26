Quantcast
Republicans split with Trump on wearing masks as COVID-19 spikes in GOP states

Published

1 hour ago

on

Prominent Republicans are increasingly breaking publicly with President Donald Trump on the question of wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

The president has discounted the utility of wearing masks, which he does not wear while in public. And Trump has held campaign rallies without requiring supporters to don masks.

But Republicans have started posting pictures wearing masks and urging their supporters to follow their example.

South Carolina’s Republican governor, Henry McMaster urged his followers to wear a mask:

Former Trump Secretary of Defense James Mattis urged people to wear masks:

Former GOP Vice President Dick Cheney was pictured wearing a mask in a photo shared by his daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY):

Sen. John Boozman (R-AR) asked people to wear a mask:

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS) posted a picture showing him wearing a mask:

Sen. Rob Portman posted pictures showing him wearing a mask:

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) says wearing a mask is “a simple step we can all take together to slow the spread”:

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH) urges people to “remember to wear your masks”:

Texas Republican Rep. Michael Burgess, who is a doctor, praised Cheney’s “good advice”:

Rep. Kay Granger (R-TX) says wearing a mask is “essential”:

close-image