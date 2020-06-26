Republicans split with Trump on wearing masks as COVID-19 spikes in GOP states

Prominent Republicans are increasingly breaking publicly with President Donald Trump on the question of wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

The president has discounted the utility of wearing masks, which he does not wear while in public. And Trump has held campaign rallies without requiring supporters to don masks.

But Republicans have started posting pictures wearing masks and urging their supporters to follow their example.

South Carolina’s Republican governor, Henry McMaster urged his followers to wear a mask:

“Wear a mask. Wear a mask. Wear a mask.” pic.twitter.com/3CxeVSJhZv — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) June 26, 2020

Former Trump Secretary of Defense James Mattis urged people to wear masks:

Here's video of James Mattis wearing a mask, urging others to do the same and saying: "Over the course of my career, I’ve learned that divisiveness will never work in defeating an enemy." pic.twitter.com/fOYLnS6Iqn — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) June 26, 2020

Former GOP Vice President Dick Cheney was pictured wearing a mask in a photo shared by his daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY):

Sen. John Boozman (R-AR) asked people to wear a mask:

Protect yourself and others, please wear a mask when you're out in public. It's one way we can all do our part to combat this virus and stay healthy. I applaud @SpringdaleCofC for helping its members and the community send this message so we can help stop the spread of COVID-19. https://t.co/UVP0Gc4FvM — Senator John Boozman (@JohnBoozman) June 26, 2020

Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS) posted a picture showing him wearing a mask:

Great to join Wamego School District to help distribute meals as part of the school lunch program, which continues to make certain students in the area are receiving nutritious meals. Thank you to Superintendent Tim Winters & Food Services Director Laura Fails for the invite! pic.twitter.com/w8NIYUA1rZ — Senator Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) June 26, 2020

Sen. Rob Portman posted pictures showing him wearing a mask:

This morning I stopped by the Hoxworth Blue Ash @Hoxworthuc location to donate blood. If you are healthy and able, I encourage you to donate blood. It's quick, easy and, most importantly, it can save lives. Go to https://t.co/E0kw6tZkiv to sign up for a donation time. pic.twitter.com/vH6TdxVkd3 — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) June 26, 2020

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) says wearing a mask is “a simple step we can all take together to slow the spread”:

Wearing a mask can help protect you and others from #COVID19—it’s a simple step we can all take together to slow the spread. #MaskUpUtah! pic.twitter.com/iEmGDDxH0f — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) June 24, 2020

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH) urges people to “remember to wear your masks”:

As you're out this weekend, remember to wear your masks and do your part to combat COVID-19 in our community and keep Ohio safe. pic.twitter.com/gkFRv71y9u — Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (@RepAGonzalez) June 26, 2020

Texas Republican Rep. Michael Burgess, who is a doctor, praised Cheney’s “good advice”:

Good advice from former Vice President Cheney! https://t.co/tXf2JFyrz9 — Michael Burgess, MD (@michaelcburgess) June 26, 2020

Rep. Kay Granger (R-TX) says wearing a mask is “essential”:

#TarrantCounty, #MaskUp: @judge_whitley’s ordinance requiring masks to be worn in businesses takes effect at 6:00 p.m. Taking small steps like wearing a mask to keep our neighbors healthy is essential to keeping Fort Worth and Texas open for business. pic.twitter.com/P51xplefa2 — Rep. Kay Granger (@RepKayGranger) June 26, 2020