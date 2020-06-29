Quantcast
Restaurant co-owner blames partner’s alcoholism after he bans Black man over ‘I Can’t Breathe’ shirt

The co-owner of a seafood restaurant in Maryland is blaming her husband’s “mental illness and alcoholism” after he banned a Black man wearing an “I Can’t Breathe” shirt from entering.

In an interview with Fox 5 DC, Black Lives Matter protester Daryl Rollins says that he was thrown out of The Fish Market in Clinton, Maryland after the man who was co-owner of the establishment objected to his shirt.

“He came over and told me, ‘Why do you have that shirt on? I seen the video. It was terrible. Why would you wear that shirt? You cannot come into my establishment like that,'” explained Rollins, who also said he believed the co-owner had completely misconstrued the meaning of his shirt.

Fish Market co-owner Sherry Giovannoni took to Facebook shortly after and shamed her husband for his actions.

“To say that I am shocked and embarrassed by his behavior is an understatement,” she wrote, before going on to say that “mental illness and alcohol” were to blame for his behavior. Giovannoni also wrote that she was in the process of getting her husband treatment.

Watch Fox 5 DC’s report below.

