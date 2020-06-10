Retired general does a takedown of American military bases named after Confederate losers

It’s rare that people want to build monuments, buildings or statues to people who lose, but in the case of many U.S. military bases, they’re named after men who committed treason, lost battles and failed in the violent overthrow of the American government. The United States doesn’t have a statue of King George III after he was defeated in the American Revolution.

Still, as retired General Mark Hertling pointed out, many of the U.S. military bases are named after military failures.

Braxton Bragg, the man for whom Ft. Bragg in North Carolina was named after, was one of the “worst” generals, he quoted. He lost most of his battles and wasn’t exactly liked by his own soldiers.

Braxton Bragg, of Ft Bragg NC fame, is “considered among the worst Southern generals. Most of his battles ended in defeats.Extremely unpopular w/ his men, he was criticized for many faults, including poor battlefield strategy, quick temper & overzealous discipline.” 2/12 — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) June 10, 2020

Leonidas Polk, for whom Ft. Polk is named, was appointed by Jefferson Davis despite his complete lack of experience. He was memorialized for his lack of success in combat.

“Polk graduated from West Point but resigned his commission to become an Episcopalian minister (though he was never baptized). He became the largest slaveholder in his county by 1840, with 111 slaves. (The 1850 census said he owned 215, with estimates as high as 400.)”4/12 — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) June 10, 2020

George Pickett for whom Ft. Pickett in Virginia is named, fell out of favor after peaking at Gettysburg. When the war was over and people started being charged with crimes, he ran to Canada in fear.

“Having few victories & many defeats post Gettysburg, He fell out of favor. Following the war, Pickett feared prosecution for his execution of deserters & fled to Canada” 6/12 — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) June 10, 2020

John Bell Hood of Ft. Hood fame in Texas may have been considered “brave” but really it was recklessness, Hertling cited.

“Arguably the best brigade & division commander in the CSA, Hood became increasingly ineffective as he was promoted to lead larger, independent commands; his career and reputation were marred by his decisive defeats leading the Confederate army in the Atlanta Campaign.”8/12 — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) June 10, 2020

John Brown Gordon, for which Ft. Gordon is named in Georgia was given the honor of a cerimonial chief of the Ku Klux Klan in Georgia.

“After the war he was a firm opponent of Reconstruction & endorsed measures to preserve white-dominated society, including restrictions on freedmen and the use of violence. Gordon was thought to be the titular head of the Ku Klux Klan in Georgia.”10/12 — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) June 10, 2020

“These are just some of the “winners,” and it is long past time when we have a conversation on changing the names of these posts,” tweeted the general. “There are plenty of Generals, soldiers, Patriots in our history who kept their oath, defended the Constitution, and furthered the development of our great nation & our society.”

