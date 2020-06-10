Quantcast
Retired general does a takedown of American military bases named after Confederate losers

Published

1 min ago

on

It’s rare that people want to build monuments, buildings or statues to people who lose, but in the case of many U.S. military bases, they’re named after men who committed treason, lost battles and failed in the violent overthrow of the American government. The United States doesn’t have a statue of King George III after he was defeated in the American Revolution.

Still, as retired General Mark Hertling pointed out, many of the U.S. military bases are named after military failures.

Braxton Bragg, the man for whom Ft. Bragg in North Carolina was named after, was one of the “worst” generals, he quoted. He lost most of his battles and wasn’t exactly liked by his own soldiers.

Leonidas Polk, for whom Ft. Polk is named, was appointed by Jefferson Davis despite his complete lack of experience. He was memorialized for his lack of success in combat.

George Pickett for whom Ft. Pickett in Virginia is named, fell out of favor after peaking at Gettysburg. When the war was over and people started being charged with crimes, he ran to Canada in fear.

John Bell Hood of Ft. Hood fame in Texas may have been considered “brave” but really it was recklessness, Hertling cited.

John Brown Gordon, for which Ft. Gordon is named in Georgia was given the honor of a cerimonial chief of the Ku Klux Klan in Georgia.

“These are just some of the “winners,” and it is long past time when we have a conversation on changing the names of these posts,” tweeted the general. “There are plenty of Generals, soldiers, Patriots in our history who kept their oath, defended the Constitution, and furthered the development of our great nation & our society.”

Read his full thread on Twitter here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
