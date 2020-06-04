Quantcast
Connect with us

REVEALED: George Floyd tested positive for COVID-19 before his death

Published

1 min ago

on

George Floyd had tested positive for COVID-19 before his death, according to a full autopsy released Wednesday.

Floyd’s family gave the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office permission to release the full 20-page report to supplement summary findings, which showed that Floyd had a heart attack as he was restrained by authorities. The coroner ruled the death a homicide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Floyd had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 3, which was confirmed by a post-mortem nasal swab. The report says that Floyd was likely asymptomatic, but notes that the new coronavirus can persist in the system for weeks, even after the infection itself has cleared: “the result most likely reflects asymptomatic but persistent . . . positivity from previous infection.”

Though medical experts believe people infected with the coronavirus will most likely no longer be contagious after two weeks, there have been documented exceptions. It is still unclear whether people are contagious if they pass the infection but are later “reactivated.”

Floyd’s lungs appeared healthy, the report says, though the examiner found evidence of coronary artery disease and hypertension.

The coroner also noted that Floyd had “sickle cell trait,” an asymptomatic form of the genetic blood disorder sickle cell disease, which can cause anemia and primarily impacts black Americans. Carriers of sickle cell trait “have some protective advantage against malaria,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The toxicology report also shows that Floyd had cannabinoids in his system. The summary report released on Monday said Floyd had recently used fentanyl and methamphetamine, which the full autopsy includes in a footnote as “other significant conditions.” However, it does not list those conditions under “cause of death.” Fentanyl side effects can include “severe respiratory depression,” the report says.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Floyd family criticized that summary report, which did not find asphyxiation as a cause of death. An independent autopsy commissioned by the family concluded otherwise, ruling his death a homicide “caused by asphyxia due to neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain.”

That examination found that sustained pressure from Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s carotid artery had “impeded blood flow to the brain,” and the weight of the other officers on Floyd’s back — combined with the position of his cuffed hands — impaired his diaphragm.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Wednesday elevated murder charges against Chauvin from third-degree murder to second-degree murder, which is punishable by up to 40 years in prison. Ellison also charged the three other officers on the scene with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. All four officers were removed from their positions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Floyd’s killing sent shockwaves across the country, touching off countless demonstrations against police brutality and racial injustice and seizing cities from coast to coast with the most explosive bouts of civil unrest in decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the nation’s capital, law enforcement backed by the National Guard deployed tear gas, pepper bullets and flash-bang grenades on peaceful protesters Monday to clear the way for President Donald Trump to have his picture taken holding a Bible in front of historic St. John’s Episcopal Church.

“These officers knew they could act with impunity, given the Minneapolis Police Department’s widespread and prolonged pattern and practice of violating people’s constitutional rights,” the Floyd family said Monday in a statement. “Therefore, we also demand permanent transparent police accountability at all levels and at all times.”

The family and their attorney have implored Ellison to further upgrade charges to first-degree murder, which requires evidence that the crime was planned, and in Minnesota carries a life sentence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Find constructive and positive ways to keep the focus and pressure on,” they added. “Don’t let up on your demand for change.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Texas GOP official claims George Floyd’s death was ‘staged’ to hurt Trump in rant about mind control experiments

Published

42 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

The governor of Texas is calling for the resignation of Bexar County Republican Party Chair Cynthia Brehm after she posted a conspiracy theory on her Facebook page about the death of George Floyd, the Statesman reports.

Brehm, who has claimed that the coronavirus pandemic is a Democratic hoax, suggested in her post that Floyd’s death was staged in order to damage President Trump. The post has since been deleted.

“These comments are disgusting and have no place in the Republican Party or in public discourse,” said John Wittman, who is Governor Greg Abbot's communications director. “Cynthia Brehm should immediately resign her position as chair of the Bexar County Republican Party."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP’s Murkowski praises Mattis’s ‘honest and overdue’ Trump criticism — and suggests she won’t back his 2020 campign

Published

42 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) on Thursday praised former Defense Secretary James Mattis for speaking out against President Donald Trump, and then suggested she may not back his 2020 reelection campaign.

As reported by Politico's Andrew Desiderio, Murkowski described Mattis's statement denouncing the president as "true, honest, necessary and overdue."

"Perhaps we're getting to the point where we can be more honest with the concerns that we might hold internally, and have the courage of our own convictions to speak up," Murkowski added.

The senator said that she was still "struggling" over whether to support Trump's reelection campaign, despite the fact that she seemingly endorsed Mattis's claim that the president was a danger to the future of American democracy.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Kamala Harris slams GOP for holding ‘irrelevant’ Obamagate hearing amid nationwide unrest over police violence: ‘This Judiciary Committee doesn’t care’

Published

45 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) called for the Judiciary Committee to look into why Attorney General Bill Barr issued a demand for law enforcement to gas, beat, and shoot protesters in Lafayette Square so that President Donald Trump could do a photo-op in front of St. John's Church.

Speaking in the committee hearing Thursday, Harris demanded the committee "think of its relevance" in the wake of the slaying of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"I would dare say the conversation we are having today is irrelevant to what we are -- what is happening on the streets of America today," Harris said, attacking the hearing Republicans designed to investigate President Barack Obama three years after he left office.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image