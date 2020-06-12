Quantcast
Rick Wilson: ‘Frightened boy’ Trump has the military on edge as officials fear he will illegally order them to shoot protesters

Anti-Trump conservative Rick Wilson this week warned that President Donald Trump came very close earlier this month to creating a situation in which the United States military opened fire on American citizens.

Speaking on a weekly Daily Beast podcast, Wilson said that Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, publicly apologized for appearing at the president’s St. John’s Church photo-op stunt because he was hearing from people within the Pentagon who were deeply uncomfortable with where the president was pushing them,

“There is a growing sense within the Defense Department that Donald Trump’s desire to get reelected is going to push them further and further into dangerous positions,” he said. “There is always a deference within the Defense Department, and properly so, with legitimate executive authority… there is always an inclination towards deferring to the orders of the executive, even if you don’t like them.”

Wilson went on to say that many in the military worried about what would happen if Trump gave his commanders an illegal order.

“The fear right now in the defense world is, let’s say Gen. Milley says, ‘No, sir, not doing that,'” Wilson explained. “‘OK, you’re fired.’ Steps up to the next guy and the next guy and the next guy until you find the guy who will pull the trigger on civilians.”

Wilson went on to explain how National Guard troops were given access to live rounds during their work in containing protests, although he said that were ultimately not deployed with lethal ammo.

“This is how close we were to a scenario where a frightened b*tch boy like Donald Trump, who’s scared of mostly college kids chanting and holding signs in the streets… deployed lethal military force in Washington D.C.,” he said.

The astonishingly stupid bleach-drinking epidemic shows just how broken America truly is

Something is broken. Our President recently suggested that injecting “disinfectants” could protect Americans from the Coronavirus. Trump’s remarks may have been influenced by a letter he received from Mark Grenon, who sells “Miracle Mineral Solutions” containing industrial bleach as curatives for ailments ranging from cancer to autism to, coincidentally, the coronavirus. During his vague remarks, Trump never directly advocated “drinking bleach.” However, public health officials, having heard him refer to bleach in a separate tangent, felt compelled to urge the public not to ingest bleach or other household disinfectants. Nevertheless, many (displaying the same critical thinking as the President) have followed the suggestion, as if it were not obviously preposterous and harmful. How has it come to this?

‘Jaw-dropping corruption’: Mnuchin refuses to disclose which businesses got taxpayer-backed bailouts

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Congress on Wednesday that the Trump administration will never reveal the companies which received loans through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

This article was originally published at Salon

Mueller Report redactions of Trump-Roger Stone conversations may soon be lifted

This Friday, the Justice Department announced that redactions in the section of Robert Mueller's report that dealt with longtime Trump associate, Roger Stone, may be lifted this week now that his case has concluded, the Washington Examiner reports.

Some of the redactions likely detail Stone's conversations with Trump or other members of his administration.

“Following the sentencing of Mr. Stone and the lifting of the media communications order … the Department of Justice’s Office of Information Policy concluded that reprocessing the Mueller Report is appropriate,” the Justice Department said. “The Office of Information Policy is in the process of reevaluating whether the redactions ... for material related to Mr. Stone in the Mueller Report remain applicable. The Office of Information Policy anticipates that its review will be completed and, if appropriate, an updated version of the Mueller Report will be posted in OIP’s online FOIA Library no later than Friday, June 19, 2020.”

