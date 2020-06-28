Rolling Stones warn Trump of legal action over song use
British rock legends The Rolling Stones have threatened legal action against Donald Trump for the US president’s use of their song “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” at campaign rallies.
The band has appointed performing rights organisation BMI to try to stop him using the song, according to a statement given to US website, Deadline, overnight Saturday.
“The BMI have notified the Trump campaign on behalf of the Stones that the unauthorised use of their songs will constitute a breach of its licensing agreement,” read the statement, which was retweeted by the Rolling Stones official Twitter account.
“If Donald Trump disregards the exclusion and persists then he would face a lawsuit for breaking the embargo and playing music that has not been licensed.”
The letter is the latest in a campaign to stop Trump using the song at rallies which dates back to 2016.
It was initially played at Republican party primaries.
The BMI added that it has not yet received any response from lawyers acting for Trump.
The Stones are not the first major act to call on the president to stop using their songs.
Earlier this month, the family of rock musician Tom Petty issued a cease and desist letter over Trump’s use of “I Won’t Back Down” at a rally in Tulsa on June 20.
His family posted an open letter on Twitter saying the late singer “would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate”.
Queen complained when Trump walked on stage to their anthem “We Are The Champions” during a Republican Party event in Cleveland, Ohio, in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.
Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Aerosmith, Adele, Neil Young and the estate of singer Prince have all hit out after the use of songs by Trump.
And singer Betty Buckley also recently urged composer Andrew Lloyd Webber to stop the president using “Memory” at his campaign rallies.
Buckley sang the song in the original Broadway production of “Cats” in the early 1980s.
“You Can’t Always Get What You Want” was a track first heard 51 years ago, on the 1969 album “Let It Bleed”.
Written by frontman Mick Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards, it was voted by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the 500 greatest songs of all time.
2020 Election
Trump’s claim he was ignorant of Russian bounty on US soldiers ripped apart by ex-CIA official
Appearing on MSNBC early Sunday morning, the former chief of staff at the U.S. Department of Defense and the Central Intelligence Agency said it was "inconceivable" that Donald Trump was not aware that Russia has been paying a bounty for every American soldier killed in Afghanistan and said the administration's protestations "don't add up."
Speaking with host Ali Velshi, Jeremy Bash cast a jaundiced eye at statements coming out of the White House that seem to infer the president and Vice President Mike Pence were out of the loop about such a serious charge.
'"They don't appear to be denying the underlying intelligence," Bash began. "They don't appear to be denying they have intelligence that Russia and Russian intelligence paid Taliban elements to go out and kill U.S. service-members whether it was for tactical victories in Afghanistan or some more strategic effort by Moscow to get us to be more focussed on counterterrorism and less on power competition."
2020 Election
Trump promotes video of re-election supporters chanting ‘white power!’ at Florida protest
Donald Trump saw fit on Sunday morning to retweet a viral video of fans of his in the Villages in Florida driving in golf carts festooned with "Trump 2020" signs and rallying each other's spirits over his faltering presidential campaign with chants of "white power."
According to the president, "Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!"
You can see the presidents tweet and the video below:
Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!! https://t.co/4Gg1iGOhyG
2020 Election
Trump rages at Russian bounty on US soldiers reports with claim there ‘have not been many attacks on us’
Donald Trump broke his silence on Sunday morning at reports that he has been aware that Russia has been paying a bounty for the killing of American soldiers in Afghanistan, calling it fake news even though it has been confirmed by multiple news outlets including Fox News.
Taking to Twitter, the president wrote,"Nobody briefed or told me, @VP Pence, or Chief of Staff @MarkMeadows about the so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians, as reported through an 'anonymous source' by the Fake News @nytimes. Everybody is denying it & there have not been many attacks on us," before adding, "Nobody’s been tougher on Russia than the Trump Administration. With Corrupt Joe Biden & Obama, Russia had a field day, taking over important parts of Ukraine - Where’s Hunter? Probably just another phony Times hit job, just like their failed Russia Hoax. Who is their 'source'?"