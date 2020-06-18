Quantcast
Russia rips Democrats’ bill — to defend Trump’s withdrawal of US troops from Germany

Published

1 min ago

on

The leading Democrats on the Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday introduced legislation to block Donald Trump’s administration from withdrawing troops from Germany.

Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY), the chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee and Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NY), the ranking member on the Senate’s counterpart, unveiled the legislation on social media.

“The current U.S. troop presence in Germany is in the U.S. national security interest. Full stop. Just introduced legislation with Rep. Engel to prohibit funding for Trump’s reckless troop withdrawal,” Menendez posted on Twitter.

Russia’s embassy in America blasted the legislation.

“We urge the #US lawmakers to exercise restraint in their emotions and assessments. We need to maintain a civilized dialogue. Russia does not attack anyone and has no such intentions,” the Russians claimed.

“Stop intimidating American and European citizens with horror stories about, ‘Russian threat,'” the embassy demanded.

Breaking Banner

Mike Pompeo calls John Bolton a ‘traitor’ for writing book on Trump that ‘damaged America’

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

America's Secretary of State referred to a former colleague as a "traitor" on Thusday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo admitted he had not read the forthcoming book by former National Security Advisor John Bolton, but offered his criticism of the author regardless.

"I’ve not read the book, but from the excerpts I’ve seen published, John Bolton is spreading a number of lies, fully-spun half-truths, and outright falsehoods," Pompeo claimed, without listing any specific examples.

"It is both sad and dangerous that John Bolton’s final public role is that of a traitor who damaged America by violating his sacred trust with its people," Pompeo argued. "To our friends around the world: you know that President Trump's America is a force for good in the world."https://twitter.com/KFaulders/status/1273788171579465728

Breaking Banner

Dr. Fauci just revealed he’s ready to stand up to Trump if needed

Published

30 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases and the most trusted figure leading the American response to the coronavirus pandemic, said in an interview with McClatchy on Thursday that he’s willing to stand up to the Trump administration, if necessary.

I have previously been mildly critical of Fauci for playing an often-compliant role on the White House’s coronavirus task force. Though his views on the seriousness of the outbreak have frequently been at odds with President Donald Trump and the rest of the administration’s messaging, he has repeatedly held his tongue and refrained from expressing urgent criticisms. These omissions have been worrying as Trump had continuously misled the country on critical matters, likely at great cost.

Breaking Banner

Ex-tea party lawmaker slams Sean Hannity for telling viewers police are ‘under attack’

Published

41 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

On Thursday, Fox News primetime host Sean Hannity warned his viewers that police officers in America are "under attack," saying, "it is unfair, it is sick, and it is twisted."

Hannity's comments did not sit well with former Congressman Joe Walsh (R-IL), who scorned Hannity's "fake war on cops."

Walsh added that it was because of his respect for police that "I want bad cops off the streets."

Such bullshit. Hannity’s fake war on cops. I’m more pro-cop than Hannity. It’s BECAUSE I’m pro-cop, that I want cops held accountable, and I want bad cops off the streets. Rayshard Brooks should not have been shot. I’m pro-cop and I’m demanding cops step up and clean their house. https://t.co/U4fq66LXAS

