Russia rips Democrats’ bill — to defend Trump’s withdrawal of US troops from Germany

The leading Democrats on the Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday introduced legislation to block Donald Trump’s administration from withdrawing troops from Germany.

Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY), the chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee and Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NY), the ranking member on the Senate’s counterpart, unveiled the legislation on social media.

“The current U.S. troop presence in Germany is in the U.S. national security interest. Full stop. Just introduced legislation with Rep. Engel to prohibit funding for Trump’s reckless troop withdrawal,” Menendez posted on Twitter.

Russia’s embassy in America blasted the legislation.

“We urge the #US lawmakers to exercise restraint in their emotions and assessments. We need to maintain a civilized dialogue. Russia does not attack anyone and has no such intentions,” the Russians claimed.

“Stop intimidating American and European citizens with horror stories about, ‘Russian threat,'” the embassy demanded.

