Russia sentences former US marine Paul Whelan to 16 years in prison for espionage
A Russian court found ex-U.S. marine Paul Whelan guilty of spying for the United States on Monday and sentenced him to 16 years in jail after a closed trial which U.S. diplomats said was unfair and opaque.
Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports, has been in custody since he was detained by agents from Russia’s Federal Security Service in a Moscow hotel room on Dec. 28 2018.
Moscow says Whelan, 50, was caught red-handed with a computer flash drive containing classified information. Whelan, who pleaded not guilty, said he was set up in a sting and had thought the drive, given to him by a Russian acquaintance, contained holiday photos.
U.S. diplomats have described the case as a “significant obstacle” to improving already poor bilateral ties and have repeatedly said there is no evidence against him and asked Russia to release him.
State prosecutors, who accused Whelan of being at least a ranking U.S. military intelligence colonel, had asked the court to sentence Whelan to 18 years in a maximum security prison.
(REUTERS)
Breaking Banner
Investigative journalist predicts how Trump will steal the 2020 election
Biden leads Donald Trump by an average of eight percentage points in national polling, with some surveys showing Biden ahead of Trump by as many as 14 percentage points.
Biden also enjoys huge leads among the Democratic Party's key constituents, including black voters, Latinos and other nonwhites, college-educated white women and younger voters. Polls also show Joe Biden making gains among older white voters, a group that consistently supports Republicans and has been especially loyal to Trump. Biden also leads Trump in key battleground states such as Michigan and Wisconsin.
2020 Election
Morning Joe panelist stunned by latest GOP problems: ‘Hard to imagine how things could be worse for Republicans’
A discussion on a surprising surge by the opponent of Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) led an MSNBC "Morning Joe" regular to express shock at how badly the upcoming election looks for the Republican Party.
After co-host Mika Brzezinski read off the poll numbers showing 46% of likely voters say they would back Democrat Theresa Greenfield if the election were held today, and 43% say they would back Ernst, Kasie Hunt expressed genuine surprise.
Breaking Banner
‘Wrong time’: Oklahoma newspaper condemns Trump for holding comeback rally in Tulsa
Tulsa, Oklahoma's major daily newspaper this week condemned President Donald Trump for holding his big comeback campaign rally in their city.
In a lead editorial published on Monday, Tulsa World's editorial board argues that Trump should not be holding an indoor rally at a time when COVID-19 cases are still surging in many parts of the country.