Sale of sacred statues in Paris vexes Black Lives Matter campaigners
A pair of sacred statues that a Nigerian museum commission and protesters claimed were looted during the country’s 1960s civil war fetched 212,500 euros ($239,000) at auction in Paris on Monday.
The Igbo statues were sold by the Christie’s auction house, which defended the sale and said the artworks were legitimately acquired.
A Princeton scholar, Chika Okeke-Agulu, alongside Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments, raised alarm earlier this month that the objects were looted during the Biafran war in the late 1960s. The war saw more than 1 million people die, many of starvation, trying to create a state for the Igbo people. The Igbo are one of Nigeria’s largest ethnic groups.
Okeke-Agulu, who is Igbo, said the objects were taken through “an act of violence” and shouldn’t be sold. An online petition with the hashtags BlackArtsMatter and MyHeritageMatters collected more than 3,000 signatures demanding the auction be halted.
United Nations: #BlackArtsMatter Stop Christie’s from selling STOLEN Igbo Sculptures . – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/rjrQjgynyK via @Change
PLEASE SIGN AND SHARE! GRATEFULLY
— Chika Okeke-Agulu (@Chikaokekeagulu) June 18, 2020
The petition said “as the world awakens to the reality of systemic racial injustice and inequality, thanks to the #BlackLivesMatter movement, we must not forget that it is not just the Black body, but also Black culture, identity and especially art that is being misappropriated.”
In a statement to The Associated Press, the auction house said “these objects are being lawfully sold having been publicly exhibited and previously sold over the last decades prior to Christie’s involvement.”
Christie’s said it recognized the “nuanced and complex debates around cultural property,” but also argued that such sales stop black markets from flourishing.
Babatunde E. Adebiyi, legal adviser for the National Commission for Museums and Monuments of Nigeria said they had contacted Christie’s on June 17 and had asked the auction house to suspend the sales pending further investigation into their origins.
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning
“We are shocked the sales went on,” he told the AP. “It represents a major setback in our effort to get our antiquities from abroad.”
In recent years, French courts have consistently ruled in favor of auction houses whose sales of sacred objects, such as Hopi tribal masks, were contested by rights groups and representatives of the tribes.
Paris has a long history of collecting and selling tribal artifacts, tied to its colonial past in Africa, and to Paris-based groups in the 1960s, such as the “Indianist” movement that celebrated indigenous tribal cultures.
Interest in tribal art in Paris was revived in the early 2000s following two high-profile — and highly lucrative — sales in Paris of tribal art owned by late collectors Andre Breton and Robert Lebel.
(AP)
Breaking Banner
Florida retirement community descends into civil war as Trump supporters plot sabotage of opponents’ golf carts
The Villages, a sprawling retirement community in Florida, came under the national spotlight this weekend when President Donald Trump approvingly promoted a video that featured an elderly supporter who lives there chanting, "White power!"
The Daily Beast reports that Democratic residents in The Villages feel increasingly under siege from their Trump-loving counterparts, who recently plotted to sabotage the Democrats' plans to hold a golf cart to kick off the 2020 election season.
Francis Bacon triptych sells for $84m at online auction
A triptych by Francis Bacon fetched $84.6 million on Monday at a Sotheby's auction held without an audience and live-streamed to bidders worldwide in a first for the company forced to adapt its big events during the coronavirus pandemic.
The British artist's work, inspired by Greek playwright Aeschylus's "Oresteia", is one of 28 large-scale triptychs -- a painting in three parts -- created by Bacon between 1962 and 1991.
It previously belonged to a Norwegian art collector and had an estimated value of $60-$80 million.
Sotheby's spring auctions usually generate billions of dollars, but with New York City hard-hit by COVID-19, the auction house announced last month it would stream a series of modern and contemporary art sales from London instead.
‘Black Lives Matter’ to be painted on NBA courts: reports
League organisers have agreed to paint NBA courts with the words "Black Lives Matter" when the basketball season resumes next month in Florida, US media reports said.
NBA stars have been prominent supporters of the anti-racism protests that swept across the United States following the death in May of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in police custody.
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are planning to paint the slogan inside the sidelines of all three arenas at Disney World in Orlando, ESPN reported Monday.
USA Today said the slogans would be painted on two sides of each court -- in front of the scorer's table and the broadcast booth.