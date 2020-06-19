Saudi Arabia to reopen Mecca mosques Sunday
Saudi Arabia plans to reopen from Sunday mosques in Mecca, the holiest city in Islam, after they were closed for three months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, state television reported.
The kingdom has taken restrictive measures against the virus, particularly in Mecca, but the number of new coronavirus cases has notably increased in recent days.
“The mosques in the holy city will begin to reopen their doors to the faithful on Sunday after three months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic,” the state-run Al-Ekhbariya channel reported, citing a decision by the Islamic affairs ministry.
Some 1,500 holy sites are preparing to welcome visitors, the channel reported, showing footage of workers disinfecting floors and carpets.
The decision comes weeks before the Hajj, the annual Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca.
While the Hajj is set to be held in late July, authorities are yet to announce if it will go ahead or be cancelled.
Outside Mecca, mosques elsewhere in the country reopened at the end of May, but with strict rules imposing social distancing and other measures.
The hardest hit Gulf state, Saudi Arabia has reported over 150,000 virus cases, including nearly 1,200 deaths.
© 2020 AFP
COVID-19
‘Heartbreaking,’ say global experts, alarmed at signs US has ‘given up’ fight to stop COVID-19
"I can't imagine what it must be like having to go to work knowing it"s unsafe," said one expert in New Zealand. "It's hard to see how this ends."
Global public health experts are looking on in "alarm and disbelief" as the U.S. economy reopens even as Covid-19 case numbers continue to rise in a number of states, with President Donald Trump signaling he has no intention of calling for more economic shutdowns regardless of the outcome.
Breaking Banner
Oklahoma Court denies request to mandate Trump supporters wear masks at Tulsa rally because of one big failure
The Oklahoma State Supreme Court refused to regulate President Donald Trump's Tulsa, Oklahoma rally in a ruling posted Friday.
According to the decision, Justices said that there is a lack of any mandates outlined in the language in the state's reopening plan. Basically, because of Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-OK) and the Republican legislature's inability to provide mandates, there is no reason that they could enforce a mandate that doesn't exist, the Court claimed.
The court document says, “petitioners cannot establish the necessary elements for a writ of mandamus, specifically that petitioners possess a clear legal right to the relief they seek.”
Breaking Banner
Wall Street Journal fact checks false claims Mike Pence made in op-ed published in the paper days before
This Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence penned an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal where he claimed that alarm bells about a "second wave" of coronavirus are "overblown" that the Trump administration is "winning the fight" against the ongoing health crisis. But this Friday, the Journal ran a fact check on the very op-ed that itself published, saying that Pence "overstated the amount of coronavirus-related medical equipment distributed by a Trump administration program on multiple occasions, according to public data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency."