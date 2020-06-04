‘Scared bunker boy’ Trump mocked for ‘barricading himself inside’ the White House instead of traveling to Bedminster

President Donald Trump pulled out of spending the weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. While local police said that there wasn’t any expectations of danger, Twitter users wondered if the reason was due to the optics or due to Trump’s fears from protesters.

Last Friday, Trump was rushed to the presidential bunker to protect him from a few hundred protesters the Secret Service was concerned were getting too close to the White House. In the days that followed the crowds got larger and windows were broken out of stores. It’s unclear if the Secret Service brought Trump to the bunker in the days that followed the first trip.

Trump told Fox News that he wasn’t hiding in the bunker, he was really just inspecting it.

Regardless of the reason for Trump canceling his golfing weekend, it earned him considerable mockery.

See the comments below:

Trump is barricading himself inside building a wall around the White House while sleeping in the bunker. This weekend he’ll head to his Bedminster, NJ property and charge it to the taxpayers. — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) June 4, 2020

I just heard Trump has cancelled his weekend golf trip to Bedminster. Can we call him Nero yet? — trixie (@trixie1810) June 4, 2020

Of course Trump won’t be going to Bedminster to play golf. He’ll be in his bunker in the White House shaking with fear. Besides, his new fence is working to keep him inside the perimeter. He won’t be going anywhere. #BunkerBoy #BunkerBabyTrump — Minerva (@Minerva47874627) June 4, 2020

It’s a shame Trump can’t go to Bedminster. I guess they didn’t have high enough fences or a secure enough bunker. The weasel is a little paranoid, not to diminish the actual pain he experiences when people call him nasty names. I hear he asked for an armor battalion for support. pic.twitter.com/UNjxvzoEPF — ⏸ Captain Ballast 🛥 🏝 (@captainballast) June 4, 2020

because he is to scared to leave his self made prison. — JavaQueen (@Royceann) June 4, 2020

He’s just discovered that the fence is, er, locked from the outside. — Asneakypete (@Asneakypete) June 4, 2020

“Oh god, another day in the White House…more fences!!” pic.twitter.com/sf9Rg1nTgN — The Rood (@theroodhimself) June 4, 2020

Aww. Couldn’t build another fence around the club? #TrumpHides — cookie brit (@cookiebrit) June 4, 2020

Sounds like Trump has more bunker inspections to complete. — Denise Shearin 🌊 (@DeniseShearin) June 4, 2020

He better damn well go to a Sunday church service attended by the general public and pray (he better learn how to do so ASAP). — Bob Kessler (@SFGBob) June 4, 2020

Another night inspecting the bunker. Don’t forget the Cheetos. — Patricia (@peonies12) June 4, 2020

Someone is feeling grouchy now… with all that’s going on, he always has golf… but I guess not now… — OMJean (@o_m_jeannie) June 4, 2020

He can golf locally. No sweat off his 244lb frame. — JP (@PumpkinGroup) June 4, 2020

I bet Trump has the runs and can’t travel. — Mash #BlackLivesMatter (@ThisWasMash) June 4, 2020

I guess they couldn’t build a bigger fence at Bedminster. — pat tracy (@pattracy2) June 4, 2020

Trump caged and cowed. Finally. Keep up the pressure, America. — ExpatSoutherner (@Tedards) June 4, 2020