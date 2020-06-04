Quantcast
‘Scared bunker boy’ Trump mocked for ‘barricading himself inside’ the White House instead of traveling to Bedminster

Published

2 hours ago

on

- Commentary
donald trump no collusion

President Donald Trump pulled out of spending the weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. While local police said that there wasn’t any expectations of danger, Twitter users wondered if the reason was due to the optics or due to Trump’s fears from protesters.

Last Friday, Trump was rushed to the presidential bunker to protect him from a few hundred protesters the Secret Service was concerned were getting too close to the White House. In the days that followed the crowds got larger and windows were broken out of stores. It’s unclear if the Secret Service brought Trump to the bunker in the days that followed the first trip.

Trump told Fox News that he wasn’t hiding in the bunker, he was really just inspecting it.

Regardless of the reason for Trump canceling his golfing weekend, it earned him considerable mockery.

See the comments below:

Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
Trump administration sued for forcibly dispersing peaceful protesters at White House: report

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

On Thursday, BuzzFeed News reported that the D.C. chapter of Black Lives Matter is suing President Donald Trump and the federal government for violating the constitutional rights of peaceful protesters at the White House.

"The lawsuit accused officers of attacking the demonstrators without warning and using excessive force — including deploying incendiary devices known as flashbangs, tear gas, smoke canisters, pepper balls, and rubber bullets," reported Zoe Tillman. "It’s the first lawsuit filed over the events in Lafayette Square on June 1, and one of the first cases seeking to hold city, state, and federal law enforcement liable for alleged misconduct during protests nationwide that have led to more than 11,000 arrests."

Trump’s anti-Biden conspiracy theories dealt major blow by Ukrainian audit: report

Published

26 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

The pretext for President Donald Trump trying to extort Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden's family — a scandal which resulted in his impeachment — was a conspiracy theory that Biden's son Hunter had some sort of improper dealings in the country through his seat on the board of the energy firm Burisma.

But according to The Guardian, Ukrainian officials conducting an audit of Burisma just laid that narrative to rest.

Republican decides maybe Tom Cotton’s call for military invasion of American streets isn’t the best idea

Published

33 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

This week Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) called for the military not to "quarter" protesters, meaning not to arrest and hold them but to kill them instead.

https://twitter.com/JaZarris/status/1267508713771810816

He then expanded on the idea in a New York Times editorial advocating to send the military into American streets to stop protests by using the Insurrection Act, whether they're peaceful or not.

