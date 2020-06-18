Schwarzenegger backs Gavin Newsom’s mask order — and says anyone who doesn’t is ‘an absolute moron’

On Thursday, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger came out in favor of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order requiring masks in public — and said anyone trying to politicize the issue “is an absolute moron who can’t read.”

This is 100% the right move. This will help us beat this terrible virus. The science is unanimous – if we all wear masks, we slow down the spread and can reopen safely. It’s not a political issue. Anyone making it a political issue is an absolute moron who can’t read. https://t.co/N0FmCwDU5w — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) June 18, 2020

Schwarzenegger, an actor and Republican who served two terms, has been highly critical of President Donald Trump.

California was one of the early states to be hit with coronavirus, and cases are now on the rise there after businesses have begun reopening across the country.