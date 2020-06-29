Quantcast
‘SCREW YOUR MASK’: Trump supporters revolt after Republican Jacksonville mayor mandates face masks

2 hours ago

Supporters of President Donald Trump on Monday were up in arms after Republican Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry mandated that people traveling outside their homes to indoor spaces wear face masks.

According to local news station Action News Jax, the new mask mandate will take effect at 5 p.m. on Monday and will be a “requirement for public and indoor locations, and in other situations where individuals cannot socially distance.”

While many public health officials have been calling on Jacksonville to implement this kind of policy for weeks, many of the city’s Trump-supporting residents were not happy with their mayor.

Check out some reactions below.

