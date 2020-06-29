‘SCREW YOUR MASK’: Trump supporters revolt after Republican Jacksonville mayor mandates face masks

Supporters of President Donald Trump on Monday were up in arms after Republican Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry mandated that people traveling outside their homes to indoor spaces wear face masks.

According to local news station Action News Jax, the new mask mandate will take effect at 5 p.m. on Monday and will be a “requirement for public and indoor locations, and in other situations where individuals cannot socially distance.”

While many public health officials have been calling on Jacksonville to implement this kind of policy for weeks, many of the city’s Trump-supporting residents were not happy with their mayor.

Check out some reactions below.

@lennycurry what the literal crap!! MANDATORY to wear a mask!! Please tell me how working out at the gym is gonna go for you when you have to cut off fully breathing! — Lauren Kernohan (@LaurenKerno) June 29, 2020

I'm sorry @lennycurry but until all the protesters get off our streets that are spreading this virus like crazy we will not be wearing masks in the heat of Late August! You people are crazy – this is just a way to silence us – Wake Up PLEASE!!!! — Justice Lady ⚖️🌴🌻😎 (@JaxBchLady) June 29, 2020

@CityofJax – and fuck you too, dumbasses. I REFUSE TO WEAR A FACE MASK! — FLResident 🇺🇸 (@ResidentOfFL) June 29, 2020

@lennycurry

My body.

My choice.

As long as you allow abortions, you damned sure aren't going to tell me what to do with my body. pic.twitter.com/7MsUxFw81Q — Only In America (@SingerIslandLi1) June 29, 2020

@lennycurry what a big mistake you’ve made. RINO, what kind of dirt do they have on you causing you to give in? This is BS — gwcn (@gwcn_2020) June 29, 2020

@lennycurry this is bullshit that you’re requiring Jacksonville to wear masks!! I refuse to wear one!! You’re gonna have a real issue with people not wearing masks!!! I’m not a fucking sheep!! — Cassie Greene (@cassiegreeneyt) June 29, 2020

@lennycurry wth ??? It’s 100 degrees !???? — kris cleyman (@kcleyman) June 29, 2020

Masks do nothing you fascists. How can we celebrate our independence when we have basic freedoms under the Constitution. This is madness free the American people! @realDonaldTrump @RonDeSantisFL @lennycurry #ClassActionLawsuit #FreeTheAmericanPeople — Mike Bonafede (@bonamj2) June 29, 2020