SDNY’s Berman has a ‘strong argument’ to take Trump to court if he tries to fire him: Ex-DOJ official

Published

49 mins ago

on

On Saturday, in a lengthy Twitter threat, former U.S. Attorney and Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman laid out the legal consequences if President Donald Trump tries to fire SDNY attorney Geoffrey Berman — and why Berman would have a “strong argument” to fight the firing in court if he tried.

Tulsa rallygoer says Trump would have to commit adultery to lose her vote — then immediately dismisses Stormy Daniels

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 20, 2020

By

On Friday, with hours to go before President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, AuraNexus' Andrew Kimmel interviewed "Rosie," one of the many Trump supporters waiting for the opportunity to see the president.

Kimmel asked Rosie what the president would theoretically have to do to lose her support, to which she replied, "Commit adultery on his beautiful, classy wife."

When Kimmel pointed out that Trump had, in fact, cheated on Melania with adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2006, a year after their marriage, Rosie replied, "That was years ago before he became president. Nobody is accountable for what he done when he was a lot younger." (Trump was 60 at the time he reportedly slept with Daniels.)

Bill Barr’s battles with SDNY’s Berman date back to the day Barr was sworn in as Attorney General: WSJ

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 20, 2020

By

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the attempted firing of Southern District of New York lead prosecutor Geoffrey Berman by Attorney General Bill Barr was long in coming and began preordained days after Barr was approved by the U.S. Senate.

Friday night, in a press release from the Justice Department, Barr announced that Berman had "stepped down," only to have the prosecutor issue a defiant press statement of his own saying he was not resigning and had no intention of resigning -- setting up a possible battle in federal court.

On Saturday, in a lengthy Twitter threat, former U.S. Attorney and Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman laid out the legal consequences if President Donald Trump tries to fire SDNY attorney Geoffrey Berman — and why Berman would have a "strong argument" to fight the firing in court if he tried.

Thread: here's where I think we are. It's pretty exquisite. Berman is court appointed and under 28 USC §546 his appointment lasts until there is a presidentially appointed and confirmed US Attorney.

— Harry Litman (@harrylitman) June 20, 2020

