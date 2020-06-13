Quantcast
Secret Service reveals it actually did use pepper spray while securing Lafayette Park for Trump’s photo-op

Published

4 mins ago

on

The US Secret Service released a statement on Saturday revealing that they mislead Americans with a previous statement issued more than one week ago.

“On June 5, the U.S. Secret Service released information stating the agency had concluded that no agency personnel used tear gas or capsicum spray during efforts to secure the area near Lafayette Park on Monday, June 1, based on the records and information available at the time. Since that time, the agency has learned that one agency employee used capsicum spray (i.e., pepper spray) during that effort,” the law enforcement agency wrote.

“After further review, the U.S. Secret Service has determined that an agency employee used pepper spray on June 1st, during efforts to secure the area near Lafayette Park. The employee utilized oleoresin capsicum spray, or pepper spray, in response to an assaultive individual,” the agency claimed.


Protester and MSNBC reporter clash on live TV over whether protests are just ‘a street festival’

Published

36 mins ago

on

June 13, 2020

By

MSNBC's Vaughn Hillyard was scolded by a protester on live TV while reporting from the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in Seattle on Saturday

CHAZ is a roughly six-block area in Seattle that has been declared a police-free zone.

Hillyard was wrapping an interview with protesters and was preparing to hand coverage back to anchor Joshua Johnson when he said something that infuriated protesters.

"I think we have to throw it so Joshua. You know, this is a part of the conversation, Joshua, that we heard in the streets, the extent to which it has been peaceful since Monday, after more than a week of clashes between the demonstrators and the police. Now you see essentially -- almost like a street festival-type atmosphere, a street festival-type atmosphere --" Hillyard said, before being interrupted by a protester shouting, "No."

Ohio GOP lawmakers slammed by major Columbus newspaper for ‘steady stream of cluelessness’ on race

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 13, 2020

By

On Saturday, the editorial board for The Columbus Dispatch published a scathing indictment of the the state's Republican lawmakers, blasting them for a "steady stream of cluelessness" on racial sensitivity.

"The latest embarrassment comes courtesy of Sen. Steve Huffman of Tipp City, who suggested, by way of asking a question, that “the colored population do not wash their hands as well as other groups," wrote the board. "Huffman has no excuse for being so naïve; professionally, he is an emergency room physician. Absent a strong moral compass, his medical training should have taught him that people in poverty struggle to achieve good health that others take for granted, making them more susceptible to illness and death from COVID-19."

