Secret Service reveals it actually did use pepper spray while securing Lafayette Park for Trump’s photo-op

The US Secret Service released a statement on Saturday revealing that they mislead Americans with a previous statement issued more than one week ago.

“On June 5, the U.S. Secret Service released information stating the agency had concluded that no agency personnel used tear gas or capsicum spray during efforts to secure the area near Lafayette Park on Monday, June 1, based on the records and information available at the time. Since that time, the agency has learned that one agency employee used capsicum spray (i.e., pepper spray) during that effort,” the law enforcement agency wrote.

“After further review, the U.S. Secret Service has determined that an agency employee used pepper spray on June 1st, during efforts to secure the area near Lafayette Park. The employee utilized oleoresin capsicum spray, or pepper spray, in response to an assaultive individual,” the agency claimed.