Senate confirms 1st African American head of US military service branch
Washington (AFP) – The US Senate confirmed General Charles Brown as Air Force chief of staff, the first African American to ever lead one of the Pentagon’s six armed services.Brown, 57, currently commander of the Pacific Air Forces, will become only the second African American to ever serve on the powerful Joint Chiefs of Staff, after former Joint Chiefs chair Colin Powell during 1989-1993.His confirmation, in a unanimous 98-0 vote in the Senate, comes as protests continue around the country over racism and mistreatment of blacks in the wake of the May 25 killing of George Floyd by a white Min…
Woman who ran over Philly cop during looting faces attempted murder charge
PHILADELPHIA — A Southwest Philadelphia woman has been charged with attempted murder for running over a police officer with her car during looting sparked by protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, District Attorney Larry Krasner said Tuesday.Angela Hall, 41, was attempting to flee the 700 block of Chestnut Street in Old City on May 30 when she stuck Officer Antonio Nieves, who was on bike patrol and attempted to stop her vehicle, Krasner said.“This individual’s criminal actions are egregious and resulted in serious, possibly permanent injuries to a police o... (more…)
Jeffrey Epstein grand jury records will stay sealed for now: judge
MIAMI — Records that could reveal whether there was any wrongdoing by Palm Beach prosecutors in their handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case will remain sealed, at least for now, a judge has ruled.Palm Beach County Circuit Court Chief Judge Krista Marx dismissed portions of a lawsuit filed by the Palm Beach Post that sought release of the 2006 state grand jury probe into Epstein’s sex crimes.In her Monday order, Marx concluded that the Post had no standing to demand that the state attorney, Dave Aronberg, or the county clerk, Sharon Bock, unseal the documents. Rather, it should have sought a cou... (more…)
NJ prison guard among group that reenacted George Floyd’s killing as protesters marched by
A video posted on social media shows a group of men, including a New Jersey state corrections officer, taunting and mocking protesters in Gloucester County Monday - with one kneeling on a man’s neck, reenacting the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.The officer has been suspended, officials said Tuesday.Floyd’s death over Memorial Day weekend has set off protests across the world.That was the case Monday, when peaceful, chanting protesters marched along Delsea Drive in Franklinville, an unincorporated community in Franklin Township.As the protest passed by a property, a group of men, ... (more…)