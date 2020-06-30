Senate Democrats demand Pompeo and Esper testify about Russian bounty plot

On Tuesday, three Senate Democrats sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, requesting that they “appear before the Senate this week” to answer questions about the Russian bounty plot.

The letter, signed by Sens. Dick Durbin (D-IL), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), and Jack Reed (D-RI), demanded they answer several questions, including when they first learned about the allegations, what efforts were undertaken by their departments to keep U.S. troops safe, and whether coalition partner military officials were informed.

“U.S. service members raise their right hands to protect and defend the United States,” concluded the letter. “They deserve a Commander in Chief who will respond forcefully if bounties are put on them by enemies of the United States.”

Read the full letter below: