Senator plans amendment to end transfer of military equipment to police as violence erupts across the country
With the militarization of local police forces on full display as heavily armed cops and armored vehicles patrol the streets and crack down on protests over the killing of George Floyd, Sen. Brian Schatz on Sunday said he plans to introduce an amendment to end the federal program that permits the transfer of excess military equipment to police departments across the nation.
“I will be introducing an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act to discontinue the program that transfers military weaponry to local police departments,” the Hawaii Democrat tweeted late Sunday.
Julián Castro, the former Housing Secretary, applauded Schatz’s proposal, warning that “as long as our police arm up like a combat force, they’ll act like it.”
Share widely: National guard and MPD sweeping our residential street. Shooting paint canisters at us on our own front porch. Yelling “light em up” #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #JusticeForGeorge #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/bW48imyt55
— Tanya Kerssen (@tkerssen) May 31, 2020
President Donald Trump in 2017 rolled back Obama-era limits on the 1033 Program, which authorizes the Defense Department to send military equipment and weapons to local police departments. As NBC reported at the time, “Congress created the program in 1990 during the height of the war on drugs for federal and state law enforcement agencies, and it was expanded seven years later to include all law enforcement departments.”
“Since the program’s inception,” NBC noted, “more than $5.4 billion in equipment has flowed to police.”
A 2017 study found that transferring military equipment to law enforcement agencies led to more people killed by police.
Basically, having access to military equipment can change the organization, operations and culture of department too.https://t.co/DWv2sIPicZ pic.twitter.com/FFZ0YREfD3
— Mira Rojanasakul (@rjnskl) June 1, 2020
The response by local law enforcement to the nationwide uprising that followed Floyd’s killing has heightened scrutiny of the 1033 Program, with lawmakers and activists warning that access to military hardware has made police behavior toward protesters even more brutal and violent.
“Militarizing local police forces doesn’t make our communities safer,” tweeted Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.
Philip McHarris, a PhD candidate in sociology and African American studies at Yale University, wrote in an op-ed for the Washington Post last week that “police departments have come to resemble military units, contributing to deadly violence disproportionately against black Americans.”
“The cycle of police brutality sparking unrest, and that unrest being met by the militarized police is increasingly familiar in modern American society,” wrote McHarris. “Tough-on-crime policies and militarized police departments have paved the way for increased police contact and tragic violence. Reducing the capacity for police to engage in routine and militaristic violence is the only way to break recurring cycles of police killings and the militarized response that protests of them are often met with.”
COVID-19
As Texas businesses reopen, a short-lived coronavirus safety net is dismantled
Evictions and debt collections have resumed, child care subsidies will be discontinued and those who are out of work will again have to prove they are searching for a job in order to receive unemployment benefits.
This spring, as a global pandemic promised historic suffering and economic ruin, Texas officials reached for unfamiliar tools. They wove together some protections for the vulnerable, expanding unemployment benefits and child care subsidies, limiting evictions, utility shutoffs and debt collections.
It wasn’t just Derek Chauvin who crushed the life out of George Floyd — it was the force of American history
Encouraging police brutality and other forms violence is one of Donald Trump's favorite things to do.
In a 2017 speech, Donald Trump told police: "Please don't be too nice" to suspected criminals.
Predictably, Trump's administration has systematically removed civil rights protections designed to hold America's police accountable for acts of brutality and other crimes against the public.
On Memorial Day, Donald Trump's wish came true (again).
George Floyd was detained by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and three of his colleagues on suspicion of using a forged $20 bill to make a purchase at a local convenience store.
‘The moment is just too big for Donald Trump’: MSNBC contributor rips president’s failures of leadership
MSNBC's Mike Barnicle blasted President Donald Trump for shrinking from his leadership role as the coronavirus and race riots rage across the nation.
The "Morning Joe" contributor said the president's failure showed he simply didn't understand the nation he leads, and was incapable of faithfully executing his duties.
"The moment is just too big for Donald Trump," Barnicle said. "It's too big for him to handle. He doesn't understand the country, he doesn't understand the loss, he doesn't understand empathy, he doesn't understand the differences between races in this country. He just doesn't understand the nature of the job."