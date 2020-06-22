Quantcast
Connect with us

Senators find $14 billion in unspent funds after Trump says he demanded a slowdown in COVID-19 testing

Published

1 min ago

on

Following President Donald Trump’s admission during a campaign rally in Oklahoma over the weekend that he ordered administration officials to “slow the testing down” in response to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, two leading Democratic senators on Sunday slammed the Health and Human Services Department for failing to spend $14 billion in funds Congress approved in April to expand coronavirus testing and tracing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While it has been months since these funds were first appropriated, the administration has failed to disburse significant amounts of this funding, leaving communities without the resources they need to address the significant challenges presented by the virus,” Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) wrote in a letter (pdf) to HHS Secretary Alex Azar on Sunday.

“The United States is at a critical juncture in its fight against Covid-19, and now is the time for an aggressive and fast response,” wrote Murray and Schumer. “This administration will put our country at grave risk if it tries to declare an early victory, leave lifesaving work undone, and leave resources our communities desperately need sitting untouched.”

The senators’ letter notes that the Trump administration has yet to spend more than $8 billion of the $25 billion Congress appropriated for coronavirus testing in April. The administration has also failed to spend $4 billion in funds for Covid-19 contact tracing and nearly $2 billion to provide free testing for the uninsured, according to Murray and Schumer.

“We call on you to immediately disburse the remainder of the $25 billion in funds to ramp up testing and contact tracing capacity,” the senators wrote, “as well as to make sure providers are aware of and able to easily access the $2 billion that Congress appropriated to provide testing for the uninsured.”

The letter was sent a day after Trump, during his first campaign rally since the Covid-19 pandemic shuttered much of the U.S. in March, declared that he ordered a slowdown in coronavirus testing in the face of rising cases across the U.S. More than two dozen states on Sunday reported that their seven-day average of new coronavirus cases increased last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know testing is a double-edged sword,” Trump said at the event in Tulsa, claiming the U.S. has tested 25 million people. “When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people. You’re going to find more cases. So I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down, please.'”

The comment, which two White House officials insisted was a joke, was met with swift backlash from lawmakers and public health experts who have repeatedly emphasized that a robust, nationwide testing system is necessary to stem the spread of Covid-19 and reopen the economy safely.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Looking at it as a scoreboard is the wrong way to think about it,” Amesh Adalja, an infectious-disease expert at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told the Washington Post. “To think of it as something you can manipulate or slow down based on what the numbers look like speaks to a complete misunderstanding of what an infectious-disease response should be.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), whose father died last week of complications from the coronavirus, condemned Trump’s remarks in a tweet on Sunday.

“This man is reprehensible, my father and so many Americans lost their lives and this is what he has to say,” said Omar. “I pray for our country to find a way to recover from the destruction of his presidency and heal all wounds. This presidency is without a shred of humanity and dignity.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Juneteenth be made
a national holiday ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump slammed for ‘campaign of hate’ after saying he called for less COVID-19 testing

Published

9 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

As coronavirus cases continue to increase nationwide, President Donald Trump is drawing criticism for his Saturday rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma from a number of angles, including his suggestion that he encouraged officials to slow down testing for Covid-19 and his unauthorized use of a song to promote "a campaign of hate."

Trump said at the rally that the nation has tested 25 million people. "When you do testing to that extent, you're going to find more people, you're going to find more cases."

"So I said to my people, 'Slow the testing down, please.' They test and they test," said Trump.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr may spring an ‘October Surprise’ to save Trump’s re-election: columnist

Published

17 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

Daily Beast columnist Michael Tomasky is warning Democrats to beware of Attorney General Bill Barr's last-ditch effort to save President Donald Trump's reelection campaign by springing last-minute indictments of former law enforcement officials involved in probing Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Anatomy of a man-made disaster: 370 ways Donald Trump failed to keep us safe from the coronavirus

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

Crises have a way of sorting the good presidents from the bad.

Historians consistently rank Abraham Lincoln and Franklin Delano Roosevelt among the top three presidents for their handling of the Civil War, the Great Depression, and World War II.

By contrast, the string of catastrophes that trailed George W. Bush, from Iraq to Hurricane Katrina to his obliviousness to warning signs in the housing market before the 2008 crash guarantee that he will have a permanent place in the bottom tier of presidents.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image