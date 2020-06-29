Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Sending a message to violent MAGAs’: Trump pummeled for promoting video of white couple pointing AR-15 at BLM activists

Published

3 mins ago

on

One day after promoting a video of his supporters shouting “white power!” and calling them “great people,” President Donald Trump Monday morning retweeted video of a couple pointing an AR-15 and a handgun at Black Lives Matter activists in St. Louis.

It was his first tweet of the day. As of 10:30 AM Trump, who has no events except lunch on his official schedule today, has posted 29 tweets or retweets so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday Trump’s retweet of the “white power” video was so explosive he was forced to delete it, and the White House was forced to issue a statement. That statement claimed Trump had not heard the shouts of “white power!”

On Monday, many expressed new outrage.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Woman goes on anti-mask rampage at nail salon – then climbs on top of a police car

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

Video is circulating showing a confrontation in Branson, Missouri, where a woman at a nail spa became irate after a manicurist refused her request that he remove his mask.

When a manager of the spa came over to inform the woman that all staff and customers are required to wear masks, the woman began smashing the mirrors that were placed at the spa's stations.

Later in the video, the woman can be seen being taken into custody by police. At one point before her arrest, she jumped on top of a police car. She was arrested for property damage and taken to jail.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump could have ‘cruised’ to re-election if he wasn’t such a self-sabotaging ‘idiot’: columnist

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

In a brutally blunt column for the Daily Beast, longtime political observer Michael Tomasky suggested that Donald Trump has reached the point in his political career where he needs to be president more than he wants to be president even though it's apparent he hates the job.

Yet, as he wrote, the president is doing a poor job of hanging onto the job that shields his from lawsuits and possible criminal indictments and for that Tomasky called the president an "idiot."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Supreme Court gives president more power over Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

The U.S. Supreme Court gave the president more authority over the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Seila Law LLC had asked the court to allow the chief executive to remove the CFPB's director, arguing the Dodd-Frank Act had granted impermissible executive power to an official that did not answer to the president.

"In addition to being a historical anomaly, the CFPB’s single-Director configuration is incompatible with our constitutional structure," wrote Chief Justice John Roberts in the majority opinion. "Aside from the sole exception of the Presidency, that structure scrupulously avoids concentrating power in the hands of any single individual."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image