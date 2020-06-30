Shooting at Seattle’s CHOP protest site kills 16-year-old boy, leaves 14-year-old critically injured
SEATTLE — A 16-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old boy was wounded early Monday morning when they were shot at 12th Avenue and East Pike Street in the protest area known as CHOP, in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.The shooting amplified calls to bring law enforcement back to the East Precinct and shut down CHOP, though protesters say the violence isn’t connected to the movement and they won’t leave until their demands are met. Monday’s gun violence marked the second fatal shooting of a teenager in the area in a little over a week — Lorenzo Anderson, 19, died after being shot at the e…
Chicago releases bodycam video from night former police superintendent was found asleep at the wheel
CHICAGO — The city of Chicago on Monday released records and body camera footage related to an October incident in which then-police Superintendent Eddie Johnson was found asleep at the wheel, which led Mayor Lori Lightfoot to angrily fire him.But Lightfoot’s administration is declining to release Inspector General Joe Ferguson’s report on the matter, despite having pushed the City Council to approve a law allowing certain IG reports of high public interest to be released.The ordinance backed by the mayor last fall would have allowed the corporation counsel to decide whether to release IG inve... (more…)
How North Carolina transformed itself into the worst state to be unemployed
By March, when the coronavirus began accelerating through the United States, Shawn Hill-Watkins had been working as a cashier at a Food Lion supermarket in High Point, North Carolina, for seven months, taking three buses to work and back each day. She couldn’t afford the groceries she was ringing up for customers, but she had always been outgoing and knew how to keep the mood upbeat. Older regulars at the market sought out her line. They knew her by the colorful silk flowers she had sewn for herself, which she would wear behind her ear.
Hill-Watkins is 50, with six children and nine grandchildren. For years she’s lived around Virginia and in Philadelphia, making ends meet as a hairdresser, a seamstress and a house cleaner. Last June she came to North Carolina with her youngest son, Devan, after one of her daughters, who was in an abusive relationship, called her for help. Her daughter later left, but Hill-Watkins decided to remain. She had gotten the grocery job and eventually moved into a room with a kitchenette in an extended stay hotel just off Interstate 40 in Greensboro. Devan, who is 15, had made friends on a local football team. Hill-Watkins had been running around trying to help her children for two decades, she said, “and I felt like I couldn’t run with them anymore.”
Trump campaign removed social distancing stickers in Tulsa as staffers tested positive for COVID-19
Hours before President Donald Trump arrived to address rally-goers at Tulsa's BOK Center arena on June 20, campaign staff directed the venue to remove social distancing stickers that its staff had applied to thousands of seats.
When the venue refused to comply, Trump campaign staff went through the aisles and removed the stickers, according to photos, video and venue staff cited in Billboard and The Washington Post.