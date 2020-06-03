‘Showing off with these complete sentences’: Internet rejoices as ‘Real President’ Obama speaks – ‘I miss him’
Former President Barack Obama delivered forward-looking, encouraging remarks in response to the police killing of George Floyd and the ongoing nationwide protests, and the Internet rejoiced. President Obama’s comments, part of a town hall organized by his My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, were focused for his younger audience, and were short and seemingly off-the-cuff, yet inspired a nation thirsting for caring, intelligence, and leadership.
Take a look.
I Love President Barack Obama.
That’s the tweet.
#ObamaTownHall pic.twitter.com/0yevRYTqSe
— Rachel VIII, Ratchet Queen of Quarantine (@Rachels_Ratchet) June 3, 2020
Obama is showing off with these complete sentences.
— jelani cobb (@jelani9) June 3, 2020
The President just spoke
— Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) June 3, 2020
Finally, a president trying to inspire and unite us.
President Obama understands the importance of leadership. For the past three and a half years, that type of leadership has been completely absent in the White House and missing among Republicans.pic.twitter.com/FPaDoQ5hc9
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 3, 2020
For those playing along at home:@realDonaldTrump: “I will deploy the US military and quickly solve the problem for them.”@BarackObama: “I’m proud of you.”
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 3, 2020
Barack Obama speaks to our better angels. No matter what color you are. Barack Obama is the best of America. Barack Obama is American beauty.
— Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) June 3, 2020
The contrast could not be more stark: the current lack of national leadership & the compassion, goodness & inspiration being expressed by former presidents. We need to rid ourselves of @realDonaldTrump’s tyranny & sycophants. Return integrity to the White House & Congress. Vote.
— John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) June 3, 2020
Obama absolutely nailed it… “Make people in power uncomfortable”… God I miss him… #takeobamalive
— Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) June 3, 2020
A Real President is speaking
A real man is speaking
A real leader
Best President Ever
He does everything better
Thank you Obama pic.twitter.com/DjvZwB9Ydg
— Chrissi Nielsen (@NielsenChrissi) June 3, 2020
This is what leadership looks like
Thank you @barackobama https://t.co/0mqzq9tBdY
— Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) June 3, 2020
A real president is speaking right now. @BarackObama pic.twitter.com/bfH0fD9COG
— Just Some Guy (@JustSumGuy176) June 3, 2020
How comforting to hear President @BarackObama who is articulate, comforting, uniting. Forgot what that feels like.
Instead we have to deal w a racist dividing authoritarian KGB troll.
— Olga Lautman (@olgaNYC1211) June 3, 2020
Obama’s subjects and verbs agree. Y’all remember when Presidents did that?!
— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) June 3, 2020
