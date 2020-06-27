‘Sickening’: Trump slammed by Dem lawmaker for staying silent while Russians pay bounty for US troop deaths
On Saturday, Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) tore into President Donald Trump over the new report that Russia has been offering bounties to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan — and Trump continued to publicly seek favors for Russia during that time.
“It is chilling. It is sickening. And it’s shocking, but maybe it shouldn’t be,” said Dean. “This is how rotten to the core this president is. He doesn’t seem to have any compassion or understanding. He doesn’t seem to really love this country. He doesn’t seem to really understand our Constitution. He certainly curries favor with our enemies and disrespects and disregards our allies and our friends.”
Bill Barr may have ‘opened himself up to prosecution’: ex-US attorney
On Saturday's edition of MSNBC's "AM Joy," multiple former U.S. attorneys suggested that Attorney General William Barr is vulnerable to perjury charges based on his previous claim, to Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), that the president has never asked him to open an investigation for political purposes.
"Is what we saw from William Barr when questioned by Kamala Harris perjury or contempt of Congress, in your view?" asked Joy Reid.
"Well, we have to know the facts," said former Eastern District of Michigan Attorney Barbara McQuade. "It's very difficult to prove perjury. You have to prove that he, then and there, knew what he was saying was false. With further investigation, a case could be made."
‘No one is above the law’: Federal court slaps down Trump’s money grab
The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals handed President Donald Trump another rebuke Friday by ruling that the administration's efforts to redirect previously appropriated Pentagon funds towards his border wall was an unlawful violation of the Constitution.
"These funds were appropriated for other purposes, and the transfer amounted to 'drawing funds from the Treasury without authorization by statute and thus violating the Appropriations Clause,'" wrote Chief U.S. Circuit Judge Sidney Thomas in the majority opinion."Therefore, the transfer of funds here was unlawful."