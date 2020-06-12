Signs at Beatles pilgrimage site defaced in racism row
Road signs on Liverpool’s Penny Lane, immortalized by The Beatles in their classic 1967 hit, were graffitied over on Friday following claims it was named after a slave trader.
Black spray paint covered writing on four signs on the road in the northwest English city, while the word “racist” was also daubed on a wall above one sign.
Local residents later cleaned off the paint.
Beatles songwriter Paul McCartney signed one of the signs when he visited the area in 2018.
Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson earlier this week denied that the road was named after slave trader James Penny, although the city’s International Slavery Museum is researching its origins.
“There is some debate about whether Penny Lane was named after James Penny, but the evidence is not conclusive,” said a spokesperson from the museum.
“This is an extremely important subject to the museum and the city of Liverpool, and we want to encourage the public to share evidence and research on this topic if they have any.”
Separately, a statue of Jamaican poet, playwright and actor Alfred Fagon in Bristol was attacked with what appeared to be a corrosive substance, the BBC reported.
Fagon was the first black person to have a statue in the southwest English city, which is at the epicenter of the broader row after a monument honoring slave trader Edward Colston was pulled down last week.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Michigan Trump supporters encourage GOP voters to burn their own absentee ballots at ‘Recall & Revolution’ event
Politicians in Michigan are gearing up to hold a protest in Grand Rapids this Friday where they plan to burn their absentee ballot applications, WZZM13 reports.
The protest is in response to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who sent absentee ballot applications to all Michigan voters ahead of the August and November elections in an effort to get people to vote despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Lighting the bonfire where the ballots are to burned is Karl Manke, a Michigan barber who defied the state's lockdown orders in response to the pandemic. Attendees of the protest were asked to bring "unsolicited, absentee ballot applications to be incinerated, under protest."
Breaking Banner
‘Brain-damaged’ Trump ignites confusion with an ‘incoherent’ rant about ‘questionable’ Abraham Lincoln
Commentators on Friday struggled to understand a comment made by President Donald Trump about Abraham Lincoln.
During a Fox News interview, Trump boasted that he had been better for Black Americans than any president in history. He then suggested that Lincoln's legacy was "questionable."
"I think I've done more for the black community than any other president, and let's take a pass on Abraham Lincoln, because he did good -- although it's always questionable. You know, in other words, the end result --" the president said, before host Harris Faulkner cut him off.
"Well, we are free, Mr. President. He did pretty well," Faulkner said.
Fawlty Towers episode pulled over ‘racial slurs’
One of cult comedy Fawlty Towers' most famous episodes -- "The Germans" -- was taken off UK screens on Friday because of supposed "racial slurs", as anti-racism protests gathered pace.
The decision by the BBC-owned streaming service UKTV drew a furious condemnation from Fawlty Towers actor John Cleese who said the episode had been completely misunderstood.
Cleese, who first found fame with Monty Python's Flying Circus, said it was a critique of racist attitudes, not an endorsement of them
In a tweet he said the BBC was "now run by a mixture of marketing people and petty bureaucrats".