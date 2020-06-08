Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Snowflake’ Trump mocked for hiring ‘highly respected pollster’ to refute CNN poll –turns out they’re low-rated

Published

8 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump appears to be fuming over a series of polls that show him losing by a wide margin to the presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden. One poll in particular, CNN’s shows Biden beating Trump by 14 points.

Monday morning he tried to trash the CNN poll as “Fake,” and Monday afternoon he claimed he had hired a “highly respected pollster” to analyze CNN’s work.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They are called SUPPRESSION POLLS, and are put out to dampen enthusiasm,” Trump claimed of the CNN poll. “Despite 3 ½ years of phony Witch Hunts, we are winning, and will close it out on November 3rd!”

There is literally zero evidence of that. As NCRM reported earlier Monday, out of the 134 polls over the past 15 months that RealClearPolitics has recorded, Trump beat Biden in only 4, and by at the most just 4 points.

But what’s striking is the President of the United States chose to hire a polling firm, McLaughlin & Associates, whose results are ranked as a “C” or a “D” by FiveThirtyEight.

NBC News’ Benjy Sarlin offered up some headlines and articles about McLaughlin & Associates:

ADVERTISEMENT


Followed by this:

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2017 The Daily Beast called them the “GOP’s Worst Pollster.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Many on social media mocked Trump for being obsessed with the polls instead of doing a good job, and for the pollster he chose to refute the CNN poll.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

‘Snowflake’ Trump mocked for hiring ‘highly respected pollster’ to refute CNN poll –turns out they’re low-rated

Published

6 mins ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump appears to be fuming over a series of polls that show him losing by a wide margin to the presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden. One poll in particular, CNN's shows Biden beating Trump by 14 points.

Monday morning he tried to trash the CNN poll as "Fake," and Monday afternoon he claimed he had hired a "highly respected pollster" to analyze CNN's work.

"They are called SUPPRESSION POLLS, and are put out to dampen enthusiasm," Trump claimed of the CNN poll. "Despite 3 ½ years of phony Witch Hunts, we are winning, and will close it out on November 3rd!"

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Biden launches LGBTQ voting initiative as Trump totally ignores Pride Month

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign is launching Out for Biden, an LGBTQ voting initiative for Pride month, while President Donald Trump ignores the LGBTQ community and refuses to honor the historic events that propelled equality forward this month. Biden has an 8000 word policy plan on LGBTQ equality. He also issued a statement marking LGBTQ Pride Month on June 1. Trump has never issued a proclamation honoring LGBTQ Pride month, although last year he posted a tweet, managing to turn the month's focus to himself.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘I am ashamed’: Trump voter expresses deep regret for 2016 choice in new ad

Published

4 hours ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

A new video posted by the anti-Trump organization Republican Voters Against Trump features an Arizona man named Lance who explains why he cannot support the president again in 2020.

"I am ashamed as a Republican by what our president has done to our country," Lance says in the video. "I voted for him in 2016 and I will not vote for him, regardless of whether there's anybody running against him."

Lance then outlined his assorted grievances with the president.

"For us to have a president who does not only not lead us domestically, but refuses to lead us internationally, is exactly the opposite of what we have been about since the beginning."

Continue Reading
 
 