‘Snowflake’ Trump mocked for hiring ‘highly respected pollster’ to refute CNN poll –turns out they’re low-rated
President Donald Trump appears to be fuming over a series of polls that show him losing by a wide margin to the presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden. One poll in particular, CNN’s shows Biden beating Trump by 14 points.
Monday morning he tried to trash the CNN poll as “Fake,” and Monday afternoon he claimed he had hired a “highly respected pollster” to analyze CNN’s work.
“They are called SUPPRESSION POLLS, and are put out to dampen enthusiasm,” Trump claimed of the CNN poll. “Despite 3 ½ years of phony Witch Hunts, we are winning, and will close it out on November 3rd!”
There is literally zero evidence of that. As NCRM reported earlier Monday, out of the 134 polls over the past 15 months that RealClearPolitics has recorded, Trump beat Biden in only 4, and by at the most just 4 points.
But what’s striking is the President of the United States chose to hire a polling firm, McLaughlin & Associates, whose results are ranked as a “C” or a “D” by FiveThirtyEight.
NBC News’ Benjy Sarlin offered up some headlines and articles about McLaughlin & Associates:
Some pre-Trump headlines about the pollster https://t.co/1HypoyAiC3 pic.twitter.com/AEPUPVUjV8
— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) June 8, 2020
Followed by this:
And here’s a former top Cantor aide https://t.co/kDtIDHAprU
— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) June 8, 2020
In 2017 The Daily Beast called them the “GOP’s Worst Pollster.”
Not surprising, given Trump’s past history w/ them: https://t.co/mKAunIcCpw
According to 538, they are a C/D pollster w/ midling accuracy: https://t.co/zMaH2GEWvB
That said, they are known for some tremendously bad calls (& a few good) over the years: https://t.co/Agbz0T65Ik
— S. Kyle Davis (@skyledavis) June 8, 2020
Many on social media mocked Trump for being obsessed with the polls instead of doing a good job, and for the pollster he chose to refute the CNN poll.
Maybe wasting your time throwing temper tantrums about polling is *why* you’re polling so shitty.
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 8, 2020
You don’t have to trust CNN’s poll. Another poll came out today from Garin-Hart-Yang Research Group that has Biden leading by 12 points, and one from RMG Research has Biden leading by 10 points.
— Black Lives Matter (@HKrassenstein) June 8, 2020
This guy?
“McLaughlin is known in the industry as someone who sometimes tells his clients what they want to hear rather than what they need to hear, say multiple Republicans who’ve worked with him on past races.”https://t.co/iKXeZQp5Bb
— Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) June 8, 2020
What a joke! McLaughlin & Associates has a terrible reputation. Ask FORMER Congressman Eric Cantor how good they are — they predicted that he’d win his GOP primary, until he lost by double digits.
McLaughlin & Associates is the Enron of polling companies.
NOT to be believed. pic.twitter.com/JOq1Bn4aZ9
— Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) June 8, 2020
This is just sad. I can’t believe I ever thought you had thick skin, you’re the biggest snowflake in the country.
— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) June 8, 2020
2020 Election
‘Snowflake’ Trump mocked for hiring ‘highly respected pollster’ to refute CNN poll –turns out they’re low-rated
President Donald Trump appears to be fuming over a series of polls that show him losing by a wide margin to the presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden. One poll in particular, CNN's shows Biden beating Trump by 14 points.
Monday morning he tried to trash the CNN poll as "Fake," and Monday afternoon he claimed he had hired a "highly respected pollster" to analyze CNN's work.
"They are called SUPPRESSION POLLS, and are put out to dampen enthusiasm," Trump claimed of the CNN poll. "Despite 3 ½ years of phony Witch Hunts, we are winning, and will close it out on November 3rd!"
2020 Election
Biden launches LGBTQ voting initiative as Trump totally ignores Pride Month
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign is launching Out for Biden, an LGBTQ voting initiative for Pride month, while President Donald Trump ignores the LGBTQ community and refuses to honor the historic events that propelled equality forward this month. Biden has an 8000 word policy plan on LGBTQ equality. He also issued a statement marking LGBTQ Pride Month on June 1. Trump has never issued a proclamation honoring LGBTQ Pride month, although last year he posted a tweet, managing to turn the month's focus to himself.
2020 Election
‘I am ashamed’: Trump voter expresses deep regret for 2016 choice in new ad
A new video posted by the anti-Trump organization Republican Voters Against Trump features an Arizona man named Lance who explains why he cannot support the president again in 2020.
"I am ashamed as a Republican by what our president has done to our country," Lance says in the video. "I voted for him in 2016 and I will not vote for him, regardless of whether there's anybody running against him."
Lance then outlined his assorted grievances with the president.
"For us to have a president who does not only not lead us domestically, but refuses to lead us internationally, is exactly the opposite of what we have been about since the beginning."