South Korea to allow limited number of fans at sporting events

Published

1 min ago

on

South Korea said Sunday it will begin allowing limited numbers of spectators at sports games as it seeks to return to normal after months of strict social distancing rules to combat the coronavirus.

The country endured one of the worst early outbreaks of the disease outside China but appears to have brought it broadly under control with an extensive “trace, test and treat” programme while never imposing a compulsory lockdown.

Social distancing rules were relaxed in early May and some professional sports — including baseball and soccer — started new seasons albeit behind closed doors.

“We will take phased measures including allowing spectators at sports events,” health minister Park Neung-hoo told reporters Sunday, without elaborating.

South Korea’s sports ministry is expected to hold a meeting this week to discuss the details, Yonhap news agency reported, and the Korea Baseball Organisation is preparing to fill around 30 percent of stands at its games.

The move comes despite alarm over a second wave of infections in recent weeks, with the South seeing around 35 to 50 new cases a day, mostly in the Seoul metropolitan area where half of the population lives.

Officials reimposed some social distancing measures in late May following fresh clusters in and near Seoul, and most cases reported in the past week have been domestic infections.

Of 62 new cases reported on Sunday — taking the country’s total to 12,715 — 40 were domestic infections while 22 were people arriving from overseas.


Continue Reading
Breaking Banner

France pulls plug on country’s oldest nuclear plant

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 28, 2020

By

France's oldest nuclear power plant will shut down on Tuesday after four decades in operation, to the delight of environmental activists who have long warned of contamination risks, but stoking worry for the local economy.

The Fessenheim plant, opened in 1977 and already three years over its projected 40-year life span, became a target for anti-nuclear campaigners after the catastrophic meltdown at Fukushima in Japan in 2011.

Despite a pledge by then-president Francois Hollande just months after the Fukushima disaster to close Fessenheim -- on the Rhine river near France's eastern border with Germany and Switzerland -- it was not until 2018 that his successor Emmanuel Macron gave the final green light.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Mississippi to vote on removing Confederate symbol from state flag

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 28, 2020

By

Lawmakers in Mississippi will vote on removing the Confederate battle standard from the flag of the southern US state, prompted by weeks of convulsive anti-racism protests drawing attention to symbols of the nation's racist past.

The criss-crossed diagonal stars pattern was used by southern troops during the 1861-1865 American Civil War and for many it remains a symbol of the country's legacy of slavery.

That history has been the subject of a renewed and fiery national conversation since the death of unarmed African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in May.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Rolling Stones warn Trump of legal action over song use

Published

9 mins ago

on

June 28, 2020

By

British rock legends The Rolling Stones have threatened legal action against Donald Trump for the US president's use of their song "You Can't Always Get What You Want" at campaign rallies.

The band has appointed performing rights organisation BMI to try to stop him using the song, according to a statement given to US website, Deadline, overnight Saturday.

"The BMI have notified the Trump campaign on behalf of the Stones that the unauthorised use of their songs will constitute a breach of its licensing agreement," read the statement, which was retweeted by the Rolling Stones official Twitter account.

Continue Reading
 
 
