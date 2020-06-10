Quantcast
Speaker Nancy Pelosi asks for Confederate statues to be removed from the US Capitol

Published

1 min ago

on

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) sent a letter to Sen Roy Blunt (R-MO), who chairs the Joint Committee on the Library, tasked with managing Statuary Hall in the US Capitol building. In the letter, she requests 11 statues that represent failed Confederate soldiers and generals be removed.

“Among these 11 are Jefferson Davis and Alexander Stephens, President and Vice President of the Confederate States of America, respectively, both of whom were charged with treason against the United States,” Pelosi wrote in her letter.

She noted that it was Stephens who made the claim that it was an “error” to declare that the races were equal.

“Our new government is founded upon exactly the opposite ideas; its foundations are laid, its cornerstone rests, upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery, subordination to the superior race, is his natural and normal condition,” said Stephens.

Given that the U.S. Capitol is the “heart of our democracy,” Pelosi said that the statues in the hall should reflect the ideals of American values, not the attempt to violently overthrow the government.

While I believe it is imperative that we never forget our history lest we repeat it, I also believe that there is no room for celebrating the violent bigotry of the man of the Confederacy in the hallowed halls of the United States Capitol or in places of honor across the country.

Missouri, where Blunt serves as a senator, joined the Confederacy on Nov. 28, 1861. Until 2004, the state called the sports rivalry between the University of Missouri Tigers and the University of Kansas Jayhawks the “border war.” It is a reference to the Bleeding Kansas military conflict where abolitionists battled pro-slavery Missourians to bring Kansas into the United States as a free state. Missouri only changed the name in 2004 due to 9/11, not to the reference to Missouri being a pro-slave state.

See the full letter here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Continue Reading
Breaking Banner

NASCAR bans Confederate flag from all events after public pressure: report

Published

39 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

On Wednesday, NASCAR announced it would be prohibiting the display of the Confederate battle banner at all of its events:

JUST IN: @NASCAR has announced that the displaying of the Confederate flag will be prohibited from all their events and properties. pic.twitter.com/odt4axdZOy

— Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) June 10, 2020

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump refuses to denounce Confederacy at race relations roundtable

Published

43 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump did a roundtable with his Black supporters who sang his praises for policies and attacked reporters and commentators of color like CNN's Don Lemon and longtime commentator Roland Martin.

During the Wednesday roundtable, Trump was asked again about why he feels the fallen Confederacy must be "protected." The president praised bases named after the Confederacy, saying that they were icons of "winning."

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1270787975719391233

When asked about it, Huffington Post reporter Jen Bendery noted that he refused to answer, "twice."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Federal courts can ‘shine a light’ on Bill Barr’s ‘corrupt’ manipulation of Flynn case: Ex-CIA staffer

Published

50 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

On Wednesday, the lawyer appointed by a federal court to look into the DOJ's handling of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's case found that the government's move to dismiss the charges constituted "gross prosecutorial abuse."

On MSNBC's "Deadline White House," former CIA Chief of Staff Jeremy Bash walked through the potential implications.

"It's a huge setback for [Attorney General William] Barr and President Trump, who is trying to throw out all the charges against Mike Flynn, who, of course, in the early days of the Trump presidency, actually before the trump presidency, was secretly discussing with the Russians how the Trump administration and the Russian Federation, the Kremlin, would coordinate their efforts and when he was confronted about it, he lied to federal officials."

Continue Reading
 
 
