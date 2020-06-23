Quantcast
Connect with us

Speaker Pelosi: Senate Republicans are ‘trying to get away with murder — the murder of George Floyd’

Published

1 min ago

on

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) accused Republicans in the Senate of trying to get away with not doing anything about George Floyd’s murder.

Speaking to CBS Radio, Pelosi was asked by Steve Futterman about ways that Republicans in the Senate could come together with the Congressional Black Caucus’s bill on policing.

“Well, you be the judge. We’re saying ‘no chokeholds.’ They’re not saying, ‘no chokeholds.’ I mean, there’s a big difference. What’s the compromise? ‘Some chokeholds’? I don’t see what the compromise is. You know, ‘No racial profiling?’ Maybe ‘some’? So the point, Steve, is the following: They understand that there’s a need to get something done. The press has given them so much play for this bare leaves, unsalvageable piece of legislation and then say, ‘Well, can’t you compromise with that?’ No, because it is — ‘no.’ And we are, ‘yes.’ It isn’t, ‘maybe.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

If Republicans want to work with Democrats on actual legislation, they’re going to have to deal with actual policing problems, she explained.

“And so, in other words, for something to happen, they’re going to have to face the realities of police brutality, and the reality of the need for justice in policing, and the recognition that there are many, many good people in law enforcement, but not all, and that we have to address those concerns. So, when they admit that and have some suggestions that are worthy of consideration — but so far they were trying to get away with murder, actually. The murder of George Floyd,” Pelosi said.

See the transcript below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Juneteenth be made
a national holiday ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Bombshell’: Mueller deputy tells Congress that fear of Trump is to blame for infamous Roger Stone sentencing memo

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

Aaron Zelinsky, a lawyer prosecuting President Trump’s longtime associate Roger Stone who later resigned from the case in protest after being forced to seek a lesser prison sentence, submitted a statement to Congress this Tuesday and dropped a "bombshell" revelation about the "wrongful political pressure" that he endured.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Kayleigh McEnany says Trump’s ‘joke’ about slowing testing was ‘sarcasm’ after he claims he doesn’t ‘kid’

Published

33 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday argued that President Donald Trump was "using sarcasm" when he said that he asked officials to slow COVID-19 testing.

Trump initially made the remarks at a rally in Tulsa on Saturday.

"Slow the testing down, please," Trump recalled telling administration officials at the rally.

White House officials told reporters that the president had made the comments as a joke.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Cloistered’ Trump struggling to appeal to the public because he’s trapped in a self-made ‘cocoon’: columnist

Published

46 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

Writing in the New York Times this Tuesday, columnist Jamelle Bouie says that if there's anything to be learned from Donald Trump's presidency in the last five years, it's that he can't survive without a constant stream of attention, adulation and affirmation.

"It’s why he’s obsessed with cable news and Fox in particular; why his cabinet meetings begin with almost worshipful praise from each of his appointees; and why he’s constantly touting his sky-high support from other Republicans," Bouie writes.

Bouie contends that there's plenty of evidence that Trump shields himself from anything that could disrupt "the illusion of popularity and success he’s constructed around himself."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image