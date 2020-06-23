Speaker Pelosi: Senate Republicans are ‘trying to get away with murder — the murder of George Floyd’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) accused Republicans in the Senate of trying to get away with not doing anything about George Floyd’s murder.

Speaking to CBS Radio, Pelosi was asked by Steve Futterman about ways that Republicans in the Senate could come together with the Congressional Black Caucus’s bill on policing.

“Well, you be the judge. We’re saying ‘no chokeholds.’ They’re not saying, ‘no chokeholds.’ I mean, there’s a big difference. What’s the compromise? ‘Some chokeholds’? I don’t see what the compromise is. You know, ‘No racial profiling?’ Maybe ‘some’? So the point, Steve, is the following: They understand that there’s a need to get something done. The press has given them so much play for this bare leaves, unsalvageable piece of legislation and then say, ‘Well, can’t you compromise with that?’ No, because it is — ‘no.’ And we are, ‘yes.’ It isn’t, ‘maybe.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

If Republicans want to work with Democrats on actual legislation, they’re going to have to deal with actual policing problems, she explained.

“And so, in other words, for something to happen, they’re going to have to face the realities of police brutality, and the reality of the need for justice in policing, and the recognition that there are many, many good people in law enforcement, but not all, and that we have to address those concerns. So, when they admit that and have some suggestions that are worthy of consideration — but so far they were trying to get away with murder, actually. The murder of George Floyd,” Pelosi said.

See the transcript below: