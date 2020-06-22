State department muted reporter’s phone asking about Bolton’s book during press call on Chinese censorship of the press

Last week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attacked former national security adviser John Bolton for his new tell-all book coming out Tuesday. But when reporters had questions for a lower-level official, they were shut out of a press conference phone call.

Assistant Secretary David Stilwell was conducting a briefing on Chinese propaganda and press censorship when he was asked by a reporter whether United States allies in Asia had reached out to officials about concerns over Bolton’s book.

“Earlier today South Korea, a country in Stilwell’s region, did put out a statement on Bolton’s book,” said CBS News reporter Kylie Atwood.

“AT&T we can mute that line,” said State Dept Spox when a reporter asked Asst Secretary Stilwell whether US allies in Asia had reached out w/ concerns after seeing Bolton book experts. Earlier today South Korea, a country in Stilwell's region, did put out a stmt on Bolton's book. — Kylie Atwood (@kylieatwood) June 22, 2020

Instead of answering the question, the spokesperson for the U.S. State Department censored the reporter, asking AT&T to “mute the line” of that reporter.

NBC News reporter Josh Lederman noted that last week Pompeo accused Bolton of “treason” for the book.

Last week Pompeo released a statement accusing John Bolton of treason. Today, when a reporter asked about diplomatic fallout from Bolton's book, the @StateDept had that reporter's phone line muted. — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) June 22, 2020

"OKAY, AT&T WE CAN MUTE THAT LINE." During a briefing on Chinese propaganda and press censorship, the State Department's spokeswoman muted the line of a reporter who tried to ask a question about John Bolton's book and attacked a second reporter who tried to follow up. — Deirdre Shesgreen (@dshesgreen) June 22, 2020