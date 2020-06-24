Stephen Colbert makes Michael Bolton sing John Bolton’s book

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert came up with a brilliant new idea to capitalize on John Bolton’s recently released tell-all book The Room Where it Happened.

At the top of the show, Colbert announced a new way of reading the Bolton book by listening to another Audible version than someone reading the book. Instead, it will involve Bolton singing Bolton’s book. Michael Bolton, that is.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Colbert aspirational ad about the new Audible feature, the “Bolton sings Bolton” will also feature “exclusive outtakes.”

“This book was ghostwritten by my wonderous mustache,” Bolton sings.

He closes the ad by singing, “Why didn’t I sing at the impeachment trial when it actually mattered? Oh yeah, the lucrative book deal.”

See the moment below: