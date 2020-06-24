Quantcast
Stephen Colbert makes Michael Bolton sing John Bolton’s book

Published

1 min ago

on

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert came up with a brilliant new idea to capitalize on John Bolton’s recently released tell-all book The Room Where it Happened.

At the top of the show, Colbert announced a new way of reading the Bolton book by listening to another Audible version than someone reading the book. Instead, it will involve Bolton singing Bolton’s book. Michael Bolton, that is.

According to Colbert aspirational ad about the new Audible feature, the “Bolton sings Bolton” will also feature “exclusive outtakes.”

“This book was ghostwritten by my wonderous mustache,” Bolton sings.

He closes the ad by singing, “Why didn’t I sing at the impeachment trial when it actually mattered? Oh yeah, the lucrative book deal.”

See the moment below:


Breaking Banner

Oakland Schools Police Department abolished unanimously

Published

23 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

The George Floyd Resolution to Eliminate the Oakland Schools Police Department passes the school board unanimously in a Wednesday vote.

Board president Jody London reportedly said that the district is conducting negotiations with police unions, which "will result in new roles to cultivate a positive culture and climate," said reporter Ashley McBride.

"What's about to go down in the safety plan is really safety around the mental health of students and racial and implicit bias," said board director Roseann Torres, explaining it was just a first step to a new public safety plan.

Breaking Banner

Boogaloo militia members have infiltrated the US military — and they’re aiming to overthrow the American government

Published

52 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

The Boogaloo movement, the civilian-run militia, has now infiltrated the U.S. military, VICE News reported Wednesday. Members of the military take an oath to "support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic," but the Boogaloo movement wants to overthrow the American government and start a second "Civil War."

The word "Boogaloo" is used as a code for "civil war," which is gaining steam at anti-mask and anti-lockdown protests.

Breaking Banner

YouTube suspends account of Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

Gavin McInnes, the leader of the Proud Boys movement and a co-founder of Vice Magazine, has had his YouTube account suspended for violating their policies on hate speech.

"I'm kicked off YouTube y'all," McInnes wrote in a Telegram post on Monday afternoon. "350k sub[scriptions], 155 videos, 30 [million] views, 15 years. I'm told they are also going after [accounts] that feature me in any positive light."

