Stephen Miller is preparing Trump’s speech on race relations in America: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

In the wake of unrest over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, the White House is preparing a speech on race relations — a speech that is reportedly written Stephen Miller, who was the main architect of the Trump administration’s widely criticized immigration policy.

From America Urban Radio Networks:

“Vice President Mike Pence recently hosted prominent Black Conservatives at the White House to discuss race relations. However, the administration did not reach out to civil rights organizations including the NAACP, National Action Network, and National Urban League.”

West Wing star rips Justice Roberts for chaos on election day in Georgia

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

On Tuesday, the primary elections in Georgia were marred by serious problems, including hours-long lines at polling places and malfunctioning machines.

Writing on Twitter, former "West Wing" star Bradley Whitford placed a significant portion of the blame squarely on the shoulders of Chief Justice John Roberts — who wrote the 2013 Supreme Court decision decimating enforcement of the Voting Rights Act in states with a history of voter suppression.

Conservative confirms Nevada Republican said ‘my white ass is more qualified than somebody’s black ass’: report

Published

30 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

A prominent African-American activist and regular national cable commentator has confirmed to the Nevada Independent that once again Las Vegas City Councilperson Michele Fiore has said something drawing criticisms from her own party after remarks she allegedly made Saturday to 250 people at the Clark County Republican Convention.

Former governor’s campaign team has coronavirus — but even he can’t get real test results

Published

43 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The Salt Lake Tribune reported that former Gov. Jon Huntsman (R-UT) received incorrect test results on his COVID-19 status.

This comes despite the fact that four members of his campaign to retake the Utah governor's mansion have already tested positive for coronavirus.

We are all concerned about the rising numbers of #Covid19 cases in #Utah. Earlier today we had a fourth member of our campaign team test positive. I tested negative for the second time. Even though it is taking days to get testing results, our campaign is still moving forward. pic.twitter.com/sgT8Tt0tFR

