Stephen Miller is preparing Trump’s speech on race relations in America: report

In the wake of unrest over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, the White House is preparing a speech on race relations — a speech that is reportedly written Stephen Miller, who was the main architect of the Trump administration’s widely criticized immigration policy.

From America Urban Radio Networks:

“Vice President Mike Pence recently hosted prominent Black Conservatives at the White House to discuss race relations. However, the administration did not reach out to civil rights organizations including the NAACP, National Action Network, and National Urban League.”

