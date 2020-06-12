Quantcast
Steve Mnuchin raked over the coals for deeming info on $500 billion bailout ‘confidential’

2 hours ago

Esquire columnist Charles Pierce on Friday raked Trump Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin over the coals for refusing to disclose who is receiving funds from a $500 billion corporate bailout.

Pierce cites a Politico report from Thursday that claims “the Trump administration is signaling that it won’t disclose the recipients of more than $500 billion in bailout money delivered to 4.5 million businesses” through the Paycheck Protection Program passed earlier this year.

Pierce particularly zeroes in on Mnuchin’s reported justification for keeping the information secret by claiming it is “proprietary” and “confidential.”

“‘Proprietary information’? Does Mnuchin think that the 500-bil is some sort of widget that the Treasury Department invented?” Pierce asks incredulously. “In one sense, of course, the money is ‘proprietary information’ and we’re the damn proprietors. It’s our damn money. And it went to 4.5 million businesses, and we’re not entitled to know who they are?”

Pierce also notes that the Trump administration earlier this year pledged it would be transparent in who is receiving bailout funds during negotiations to get the funding secured.

“It’s going to take decades to fumigate democracy,” the Esquire columnist concludes.


New Jersey cop suspended for agreeing with Trump’s call to shoot looters: ‘Target practice’

11 mins ago

June 12, 2020

A New Jersey police officer was suspended over his post agreeing with President Donald Trump's threat to shoot violent protesters.

The Millville police officer, who was not identified by the department, commented on Facebook about the president's tweet, which warned that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts," reported the Daily Journal.

Facebook users sent screen shots of the remarks to the newspaper, which found the officer identified himself as a Millville police officer and described his position as "enforcer."

Spike Lee patiently explains to Meghan McCain why he made one of his characters a Trump supporter

31 mins ago

June 12, 2020

Filmmaker Spike Lee appeared Friday on "The View," and co-host Meghan McCain appeared surprised that in his new film he positively portrayed a supporter of President Donald Trump.

The director's latest feature, "Da 5 Bloods," follows black Vietnam War veterans as they travel back to Southeast Asia to find the body of their fallen squad leader, and the character portrayed by frequent Lee collaborator Delroy Lindo wears a "Make America Great Again" hat.

"I think it's an incredibly important film and I applaud you for making it," McCain said. "One thing I found fascinating is one of the veterans in the film is a Trump supporter, he wears a 'Make America Great Again' hat. Given how you have spoken against Trump, why did you decide to write the character that way?"

Trump could lose Florida in November because of the state’s broken unemployment system: report

38 mins ago

June 12, 2020

President Trump needs Florida's 29 electoral votes for his path to reelection. But thanks to the state's broken unemployment insurance system, Republicans are worried that there will be thousands of unemployed citizens who will bring their frustration to the voting booth, writes Tampa Bay Times' Bobby Caina Calvan.

Speaking to the Times, Lorin Lynch says that she was supporter of Trump's, but now she's "kind of questioning everything."

"Much of her anger is directed at Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Trump ally," Calvan writes. "DeSantis has acknowledged that the unemployment system known as CONNECT was like a 'jalopy in the Daytona 500' being 'left in the dust.'"

