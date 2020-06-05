Steve Schmidt breaks down why Joe Biden should be an ‘easy’ choice for moderate Republicans

On MSNBC Friday, former GOP strategist Steve Schmidt criticized Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s (R-AK) claim that she was struggling over whether to support the president — and laid out why she should unequivocally decide she doesn’t.

“We saw the president direct violence against peaceful protesters this week, and seen the president lie to the country nearly 20,000 times,” said Schmidt. “We’ve seen the president divide the country and incite violence. And we’ve seen a level of ineptitude in this historic pandemic that defied description, but included standing in front of the nation when tens of thousands are dead, talking about his ratings or telling the American people that it is a good idea to ingest or household disinfectants. We’ve seen a president preside over the shattering of an economy. We have seen a president race-bait, demean, disgrace his office, to desecrate the bonds of affection that exist between us as Americans.”

“He has completely, utterly failed in the execution of his duties,” said Schmidt. “He has attacked our institutions. He has no fondness for liberal democracy. He doesn’t understand the American ideal and idea. And the notion that you would struggle with the question of four more years of this or President Joe Biden is extraordinary to me. I can’t fathom it. I can’t process it.”

“It is the choice between a good man and a bad man,” said Schmidt. “A moral man versus an immoral man. A patriot versus somebody who has desecrated our freedoms and ideals by his assaults on American people. The choice between Trump and Biden isn’t a difficult one. It is a choice between decline and the chance of a restoration and recovery from these tragic events. That is what the election is about. And she shouldn’t be sweating it in the way that she is. It is not a troubling decision. It is an easy one.”

Watch below: