Support for the police only predicted voting for Trump in 2016 among those with high levels of racial resentment
People who were more supportive of police and had higher levels of racial resentment were more likely to vote for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, according to new research published in the journal Criminology. The research indicates that support for police by itself, however, was not associated with voting for Trump.The authors of the study were interested in examining how the Black Lives Matter movement and Trump’s pro-police rhetoric were connected to actual voting behavior.“We knew that crime and justice issues had been relevant to politics in the midst of the civil rights m…
‘He’s failing in so many dimensions’: A surprising number of Republicans and conservatives turn on Trump
Over the past week the nation has seen a surprising number of Republicans, conservatives, and Trump appointees start to stand up to President Donald Trump – including some who worked in his administration, and even some who still do.
It is a stunning snapshot for the president whose name has become synonymous with today’s GOP.
The list is long. A few examples:
General Jim Mattis (ret.), Trump’s former Secretary of DefenseSenator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT)President George W. BushGeneral Colin Powell (Ret.), former Secretary of StateGeneral John Kelly (ret.), Trump’s former Chief of Staff and former DHS SecretaryDefense Secretary Mark EsperJoint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley
Republican rips ‘drunk with power’ GOP governor — and announces she is running against him in 2020 primary
The incumbent Republican governor in New Hampshire is being challenged in the Granite State's 2020 GOP primary.
Karen Testerman, the host of the "We Hold These Truths" radio show, is challenging Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) in the September 8th primary, according to a new report by WMUR reporter John DiStaso.
Testerman says Sununu has become "drunk with power" over executive orders to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As a woman, she believes that life is precious and should be nurtured not destroyed, no matter what the reason," her website reads.