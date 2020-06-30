Quantcast
Connect with us

Supreme Court blurs the line between church and state by striking down Montana’s exclusion of religious schools from scholarship program

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court weakened the separation of church and state with their ruling in Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue.

The case, decided 5-4 along ideological lines with Chief Justice John Roberts writing the opinion, holds that Montana cannot exclude religious schools from a scholarship program funded with taxpayer money.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case stemmed from a law passed by the Montana legislature in 2015, allowing a $150 tax credit to individuals who donate to scholarship organizations. The law did not distinguish between secular and religious schools, but this contradicted a provision of the state constitution prohibiting taxpayer funding of any school “controlled in whole or in part by any church, sect, or denomination.”

The Montana Supreme Court struck down the scholarship funding law based on this provision. A religious family then sued in federal court, arguing this violated the Free Exercise Clause. Roberts agreed, writing that the state court should not have struck down the program on the basis of a state constitutional requirement that he believed violated the federal Constitution.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Massachusetts man goes berserk over mask order and punches elderly restaurant owner: police

Published

10 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

A Massachusetts man was charged with assault after punching an elderly restaurant owner in a dispute over face masks.

Angel Gomez got into an argument with employees at George’s Pizza in Provincetown while out with family members Saturday night, and 81-year-old owner George Kraniotakis came from behind the counter and got in the younger man's face, reported the Cape Cod Times.

“They weren’t wearing their masks when we asked them to,” said Francine Kraniotakis, the owner's daughter. “My dad comes around and asks them to sit down and put on their masks. The guy said something like, ‘We don’t want to.’”

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump buried for tweeting about defaced statues while ignoring Russians paying to have US soldiers killed

Published

31 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

Donald Trump kicked off his Tuesday morning by crowing about arresting "anarchists" who threw paint on a statue in Manhattan at the same time that he has yet to condemn Russia for reportedly paying a bounty for the killing U.S. military personnel overseas.

According to the president, who has been waging a Twitter war on protesters, "We are tracking down the two Anarchists who threw paint on the magnificent George Washington Statue in Manhattan. We have them on tape. They will be prosecuted and face 10 years in Prison based on the Monuments and Statues Act. Turn yourselves in now!"

Commenters on Twitter were quick to note that he seems more concerned about memorials to those who have passed and less so with living and breathing Americans serving their country, with one former staffer from his 2016 presidential campaign writing, "You’re spending more time on this than on the bounties rewarding killing good American boys."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: White hotel employee calls the cops on Black guest for using the swimming pool with her kids

Published

40 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

An employee of a Hampton Inn in South Carolina has been fired after calling the police on a Black woman who tried to use the hotel's swimming pool with her children, USA Today reports.

In incident was captured on video and shared across social media. In the video, a white hotel employee and two police officers approach Anita Williams-Wright and ask her to prove she's staying at the hotel.

"I feel it's discrimination. I have a room here," Williams-Wright said in the video, while holding up her room key. "This lady here is discriminating [against] me. I have a key to get in and I can show you that it works… I have a room here. I don’t have to give my name. I didn’t break the law."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image