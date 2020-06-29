Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion restrictions in victory for women’s rights

On Monday, the Supreme Court blocked Louisiana from enforcing a law restricting abortion in June Medical Services v. Russo.

Second (and *not* last) #SCOTUS decision is in June Medical. Court *strikes down* Louisiana abortion ban. 4-1-4, with Chief Justice Roberts concurring in the judgment:https://t.co/4VQgovHgjK — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) June 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The law, which would have required abortion providers to obtain admitting privileges from local hospitals, could have left only one doctor legally able to provide abortions in the entire state. It was very similar to the Whole Woman’s Health decision in 2016, which struck down a nearly identical Texas law.

The decision was 5-4, with Justice Stephen Breyer writing the opinion and Chief Justice John Roberts concurring in part. Roberts had previously dissented from the Texas case in 2016, but was conflicted at oral argument and ultimately decided to uphold precedent.

This marks the first time Roberts has ever sided with the liberal justices in an abortion case.