Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion restrictions in victory for women’s rights

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Monday, the Supreme Court blocked Louisiana from enforcing a law restricting abortion in June Medical Services v. Russo.

The law, which would have required abortion providers to obtain admitting privileges from local hospitals, could have left only one doctor legally able to provide abortions in the entire state. It was very similar to the Whole Woman’s Health decision in 2016, which struck down a nearly identical Texas law.

The decision was 5-4, with Justice Stephen Breyer writing the opinion and Chief Justice John Roberts concurring in part. Roberts had previously dissented from the Texas case in 2016, but was conflicted at oral argument and ultimately decided to uphold precedent.

This marks the first time Roberts has ever sided with the liberal justices in an abortion case.


Trump’s Russian bounty scandal shows his disastrous foreign policy is even worse than we could imagine

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

It seems as if it happened ages ago, but you may recall that at the beginning of the year the United States came very close to going to war with Iran. There had been a number of skirmishes over the previous months and Iran's proxies had been lobbing rocket attacks at bases in Iraq, none of which was particularly unusual. But after an American contractor named Nawres Waleed Hamid was killed in one of those attacks, the Trump administration decided to retaliate by assassinating Iran's most illustrious military leader, Gen. Qassem Soleimani. It was an extreme provocation and only the surprising forbearance of the Iranian leadership prevented the region from being plunged into war.

Jon Stewart says America has ‘become so dysfunctional’ that it’s finally starting to hurt people

Published

10 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

Former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart appeared on "The View" to promote his new movie but the conversation quickly turned to President Donald Trump and the problems facing the country.

After an endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden because he has "empathy," Stewart went off about the irrational ways in which Trump has divided Americans between those who wear masks and those who don't.

"There has been an increased campaign to discredit expertise or to tribalize or to politicize expertise. You know, there's a whole under-current that this whole pandemic is a hoax or a power-grab," said Stewart. "You know, living in the northeast, we don't realize, this is real, and it's brutal. The idea that wearing a mask is somehow government overreach, I would just say, have you been in operating rooms? Surgeons wear masks, not because they listen to NPR and drive Volvos. They wear masks because that's more sanitary."

2020 Election

‘He is losing’: GOP worried Trump has no path to re-election after driving away independent voters

Published

15 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

Looking at the latest polling showing Donald Trump rapidly falling behind presumptive Democratic opponent Joe Biden in the November presidential election, former GOP lawmakers and Republican consultants are admitting that the president has driven away independent voters which is dooming his re-election bid.

According to a report from the New York Times by Adam Nagourney, many of the independent voters who helped propel the president into the White House in 2016 are abandoning him now after viewing his antics over the past three and a half years.

