Suspect in Minneapolis police precinct fire makes first court appearance
MINNEAPOLIS — A man charged with arson at the Minneapolis police 3rd Precinct building made a brief appearance Tuesday in U.S. District Court.Branden M. Wolfe, 23, admitted to authorities that he was involved in the fire that heavily damaged the 3rd Precinct building following the May 25 death of George Floyd while in police custody, according to a criminal complaint. It says Wolfe also said he stole equipment from the building, some of which was recovered from his person and his apartment. Thus far, he is charged only with aiding and abetting arson.U.S. Magistrate Judge Hildy Bowbeer found th…
What do those calls to ‘defund the police’ mean?
Calls to defund the police are growing after the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis. Abolishing the police force seems like an invitation for mayhem, but some proponents warn that the slogan may be getting in the way of what they really want.Q1 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and moreCalls to defund the police and abolish departmentsThose who are calling to defund the police vary in what they are actually demanding. Some mean the phrase just as it sounds, which is to abolish the police force and spend the money on other areas. Fox Ne... (more…)
Senate confirms 1st African American head of US military service branch
Washington (AFP) - The US Senate confirmed General Charles Brown as Air Force chief of staff, the first African American to ever lead one of the Pentagon's six armed services.Brown, 57, currently commander of the Pacific Air Forces, will become only the second African American to ever serve on the powerful Joint Chiefs of Staff, after former Joint Chiefs chair Colin Powell during 1989-1993.His confirmation, in a unanimous 98-0 vote in the Senate, comes as protests continue around the country over racism and mistreatment of blacks in the wake of the May 25 killing of George Floyd by a white Min... (more…)
Woman who ran over Philly cop during looting faces attempted murder charge
PHILADELPHIA — A Southwest Philadelphia woman has been charged with attempted murder for running over a police officer with her car during looting sparked by protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, District Attorney Larry Krasner said Tuesday.Angela Hall, 41, was attempting to flee the 700 block of Chestnut Street in Old City on May 30 when she stuck Officer Antonio Nieves, who was on bike patrol and attempted to stop her vehicle, Krasner said.“This individual’s criminal actions are egregious and resulted in serious, possibly permanent injuries to a police o... (more…)