‘Tears of joy’: Eiffel Tower opens after 104-day virus lockdown
Tourists and Parisians ready for a workout gathered at the Eiffel Tower on Thursday as the iron monument reopened after its longest closure since World War II, a highly symbolic move as France emerges from its coronavirus lockdown.
Journalists from around the world outnumbered about 50 people, mainly French, who began the steep climb by stairs to the first two levels, as elevators and the top observation deck will remain closed because of social distancing concerns.
“I’m tearing up, but they’re tears of joy. It’s an emotional moment after these difficult months,” said Therese, visiting from the southern French city of Perpignan.
“I’m going to climb, but slowly,” said the 60-year-old, wearing the obligatory face mask. “And if I don’t make it, it’s no big deal!”
“It’s very special to be here,” said Manuel Mehl, who came “spontaneously” from Pfaffenhofen in Germany with his American wife Shanique Chintsanya.
Patrick Branco Ruivo, director general of the site’s operating company SETE, said the top would reopen on July 15, though just eight people will be allowed into the elevators at a time, instead of the usual 45.
The 104-day closure cost the company 27 million euros ($30 million) in lost sales, he said, adding that visitor numbers will be tightly limited for now.
The Eiffel Tower usually receives about seven million visitors per year, some three-quarters from abroad.
The absence of crowds was no problem for Iris Wang, a 25-year-old from China. “It’s more peaceful and quiet,” she told AFP.
Alex, 15, visiting with his mother from the Netherlands, said: “It’s my first time in Paris and it’s really great to be here — we saw the Eiffel Tower was opening today so we thought we should come.”
– ‘Now is the time!’ –
Ground markings were made to enforce social distancing, and SETE has promised “daily cleaning and disinfection of public spaces at the tower.”
France is one of the world’s most visited countries, and its tourism industry has taken a hard hit under the lockdown to halt the COVID-19 pandemic, with hotels, restaurants, museums and theaters closed for three months.
France lifted restrictions at European borders on June 15, and the tourism industry hopes that foreign visitors will start pouring in again as the summer season kicks off.
At the Eiffel Tower, ticket prices for children have been halved for July and August.
“Parisians and French, now is the time to come to the Eiffel Tower, you won’t have to stand in line!” Branco Ruivo said.
While some of the tower’s eateries have reopened, the Michelin-starred Jules Verne, which has its own elevator to a dining room perched 125 meters (410 feet) above the ground, will open on June 30.
© 2020 AFP
Turkey blasts Bolton’s ‘misleading, one-sided’ book on Trump
Turkey has denounced as "misleading, one-sided and manipulative" the explosive book by former US national security advisor John Bolton's that describes interactions between Turkish and US presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump.
In the book "The Room Where It Happened", which is filled with damning allegations against Trump, Bolton contends that the US leader was inclined to offer "personal favors to dictators he liked."
Trump was said to be receptive when Erdogan mentioned a criminal probe into one of his country's largest banks over violating US sanctions on Iran.
Bolton wrote that Trump told Erdogan "he would take care of things," explaining that New York prosecutors handling the case were appointed by his predecessor Barack Obama and could be replaced.
Breaking Banner
‘Downright dangerous’: Trump moves to end federal support for testing sites as US sees record daily spike in COVID-19 infections
"The pandemic is clearly getting worse in states nationwide—and instead of trying harder to stop it, President Trump is apparently trying harder to hide it."
As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the U.S.—the nation on Wednesday saw its largest daily increase in confirmed new infections since the pandemic began—the Trump administration is reportedly planning to cut off federal funding for 13 coronavirus testing sites in five states at the end of the month, a move that is in keeping with president's vow to slow screenings for the virus.
2020 Election
Trump’s titanic Tulsa failure may make liberals feel good — but it won’t win the November election
Apparently, TikTok users, largely teenagers, successfully trolled the Trump campaign by reserving hundreds of thousands of tickets for the Tulsa rally online, leading Trump and his campaign manager to brag about the enormous crowd they expected.