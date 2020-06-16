Telemedicine may be the new normal in a post-coronavirus world — here’s how it works in six common specialties
SEATTLE — The new coronavirus pandemic has necessitated the embrace of virtual medicine regardless of how ready patients, doctors, nurses and health care systems were for the shift.Now that telehealth has been quickly rolled out across the nation and patients and clinicians have found the experience useful, it is unlikely that virtual doctor visits, in all its various forms, will be temporary, said Dr. Devin Mann, senior director for informatics and innovation at New York University.“Once we get back to whatever the new normal is, I think they will all play a role in the spectrum of ways that …
Breaking Banner
New CDC report reveals full extent of racial disparity in COVID-19 deaths
For weeks, medical experts have been warning of a racial disparity in COVID-19 cases, with African-American and Hispanic populations disproportionately seeing higher rates of illness and death.
Now, according to The Daily Beast, a new report from the Centers for Disease Control reveal the true extent of this racial imbalance.
Breaking Banner
Tennessee GOP Speaker declares the capitol closed because of coronavirus — but Republican Senate candidate is allowed inside
On Monday Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives Cameron Sexton and Tennessee state troopers announced to a crowd of protesters that he was shutting down the state capitol, as a safety precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Somehow @brotherjones_ has managed to get up to the top line of troopers. Protesters are being told Speaker @CSexton25 has closed the House for public now, and decision is his. Again, this would be a change in policy from what House previously announced. pic.twitter.com/j0veL3vrYB
CNN
‘Worst-case scenario’: CNN’s Sanjay Gupta walks through how Trump rally will be a coronavirus disaster
On CNN Monday, medical expert Dr. Sanjay Gupta had a chilling warning about the potential consequences of President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa.
"How dangerous could an overpacked rally be in the middle of this pandemic?" asked anchor Jake Tapper.
"This is the worst-case scenario," said Gupta. "We can talk about the different levels of risk. This might sort of give people an idea. When you're talking about gatherings of any sort, obviously the lowest risk possible thing would be some sort of virtual gathering where people could stay at home and meet virtually. After that the risk increases each step of the way. More risk is going to be small, outdoor in-person gatherings. People still coming from different places. They may go back to their homes. They do a good job hopefully of wearing face masks and socially distancing. The risk increases each step of the way then."