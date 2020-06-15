Tennessee GOP Speaker declares the capitol closed because of coronavirus — but Republican Senate candidate is allowed inside

On Monday Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives Cameron Sexton and Tennessee state troopers announced to a crowd of protesters that he was shutting down the state capitol, as a safety precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Somehow @brotherjones_ has managed to get up to the top line of troopers. Protesters are being told Speaker @CSexton25 has closed the House for public now, and decision is his. Again, this would be a change in policy from what House previously announced. pic.twitter.com/j0veL3vrYB — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) June 15, 2020

But even as Sexton made this announcement, several guests continued to linger inside — including U.S. Senate candidate Bill Hagerty.