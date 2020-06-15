Quantcast
Connect with us

Tennessee GOP Speaker declares the capitol closed because of coronavirus — but Republican Senate candidate is allowed inside

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Monday Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives Cameron Sexton and Tennessee state troopers announced to a crowd of protesters that he was shutting down the state capitol, as a safety precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

But even as Sexton made this announcement, several guests continued to linger inside — including U.S. Senate candidate Bill Hagerty.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Reagan judge shut down by Black law clerk for defending the Confederacy

Published

22 mins ago

on

June 15, 2020

By

On Monday, The Intercept reported that a federal appellate judge appointed by Ronald Reagan circulated an email slamming Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D-MA) amendment to remove the names of Confederate officers from U.S. military bases — at which point a Black law clerk on the circuit weighed in.

“Since I am about to be interviewed I thought it would be appropriate to unburden myself in opposition to the madness proposed by Senator Warren: the desecration of Confederate graves,” wrote Judge Laurance Silberman. “It’s important to remember that Lincoln did not fight the war to free the Slaves ... Indeed he was willing to put up with slavery if the Confederate States Returned. My great great grandfather Never owned slaves as best I can tell.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News panics over ‘bracing news’ that Black Lives Matter has more support than Donald Trump

Published

45 mins ago

on

June 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's declining poll numbers have Republicans worried about the 2020 election.

Fox News personality Tucker Carlson noted Trump's poor standing, which he noted is below the support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Here's some bracing news we never expected to report, Black Lives Matter is now more popular than the president of the United States," Carlson noted.

"And not slightly more popular than the president, much more popular.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

New CDC report reveals full extent of racial disparity in COVID-19 deaths

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 15, 2020

By

For weeks, medical experts have been warning of a racial disparity in COVID-19 cases, with African-American and Hispanic populations disproportionately seeing higher rates of illness and death.

Now, according to The Daily Beast, a new report from the Centers for Disease Control reveal the true extent of this racial imbalance.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image