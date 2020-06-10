Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Tens of thousands of rifle and pistol rounds were stored in the DC Armory for the military to use on Americans’: report

Published

1 min ago

on

In a building, east of the U.S. Capitol sits the Washington, D.C. Armory. While some use it for an arena, auditorium, sports venue or event space, but it also is the home of the Washington, D.C. National Guard.

While D.C. is not a state, it still has a D.C. National Guard unit, which Americans met last week when they were dispatched by the White House to attack peaceful protesters at the siege on Lafayette Square outside the White House. Stored in the Armory for use by the Guard is a vault of weapons ready for them to be used on American protesters, reported the New York Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tens of thousands of rifle and pistol rounds were stored in the D.C. Armory and partitioned in pallets, labeled by their state of origin, to be used on American citizens in case of emergency,” the Times reported.

It is a piece of news that some have found shocking.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

D.C. isn’t the only place in the U.S. stockpiling weapons and ammunition, all National Guard units do it. Sometimes weapon accumulation is about training. For example, a 2014 Government Accounting Office report cited 2,000 to 5,000 rounds being used per soldier each year during training and certification programs. “Experienced officers use about 600 rounds a year,” said the report.

It’s the “ready for them to be used on American protesters,” that sent readers to question.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Other states, like California, were dealing with demonstrations of their own and were reluctant to part with any forces,” said the Times. “Some Guard commanders, recalling the lessons of the Vietnam War and the Guard shootings that killed four Kent State students in 1970, were deeply concerned about committing their troops to a vaguely defined urban mission that could put their forces in direct contact with American citizens protesting racial injustice.”

At the Kent State University massacre in 1970, it was the Ohio National Guard that fired on the Vietnam War protesters.

While the information about the D.C. weapons stockpile may seem startling to some, they’re one of the “state” Guard units that have one. There are more than 50 others. While the Guard may be most known for handing out natural disaster aid and helping those in need, they’re also there to open-fire on Americans if ordered to.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you support making
changes to the American
police system?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Retired general does a takedown of American military bases named after Confederate losers

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

It's rare that people want to build monuments, buildings or statues to people who lose, but in the case of many U.S. military bases, they're named after men who committed treason, lost battles and failed in the violent overthrow of the American government. The United States doesn't have a statue of King George III after he was defeated in the American Revolution.

Still, as retired General Mark Hertling pointed out, many of the U.S. military bases are named after military failures.

Braxton Bragg, the man for whom Ft. Bragg in North Carolina was named after, was one of the "worst" generals, he quoted. He lost most of his battles and wasn't exactly liked by his own soldiers.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Orwellian doublespeak’: CNN’s Anderson Cooper blasts Kayleigh McEnany’s defense of Trump’s conspiracy of Buffalo protester

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

On CNN Wednesday, anchor Anderson Cooper laid into White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for her defense of President Donald Trump's conspiracy theory about the Buffalo protester hospitalized by police.

"Here's the conspiracy theory which the president tweeted out to nearly 81 million followers. Quote, 'Buffalo protester shoved by police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away from appearing to scan police equipment in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a setup?' The whole notion that the president is tweeting about came from a Russian-born alleged 'reporter' on a fledgling right wing network who also has written for the Kremlin propaganda network Sputnik. You can't make this up."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Go back to whatever (expletive) Asian country you belong’: California woman loses it with jogger for exercising in local park

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

A Torrance, California woman was running up and down the stairs in a park when an elderly woman came up to her to yell that she was monopolizing the stairs.

"We don't play games here anymore," the older woman says in the video. "Next time you ever talk to me like that you're going to get your ass kicked by my family. They're going to f*ck you up!"

The video doesn't show the previous discussion between the two women before the older woman chases after her and starts yelling.

"What did I do?" the woman with the camera asks.

"They're going to F*ck you up!" the older woman yells again.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image