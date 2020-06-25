Quantcast
Connect with us

Texas AG Paxton to face criminal trial for felony securities fraud

Published

1 min ago

on

Years after it was sent to Harris County, the criminal case against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will move back to his native Collin County, a Harris County judge ruled Thursday.

Paxton, a Republican, was indicted in 2015 on felony securities fraud charges, but the case has yet to go to trial as side battles persist over the venue where he will be tried and the amount the special prosecutors will be paid.

ADVERTISEMENT

[See a full timeline of Paxton’ legal drama.]

A judge moved Paxton’s case to Harris County years ago, after prosecutors said they could not get a fair trial in Collin County, Paxton’s home and former district from his time in the state Legislature. His wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, now represents the region.

But Ken Paxton’s defense team argued last year that the judge who initially ordered the move to Harris County did not have the authority to do so, as his time overseeing the case had elapsed. The two attorneys prosecuting Paxton, Brian Wice and Kent Schaffer, disputed that at a December hearing and said the case belongs in Harris County. But Judge Robert Johnson, a Democrat, agreed with Paxton’s defense team in an order this week.

Paxton has been fighting charges that he misled investors in a financial services company from before his time as attorney general. Paxton has pleaded not guilty to all the allegations and was cleared in a similar civil case at the federal level. But when the Texas State Securities Board reprimanded him for soliciting clients without being properly registered, he signed a disciplinary order without disputing its findings.

by Emma Platoff of the Texas Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Congress may pass another stimulus bill. Here’s what that means for you

Published

12 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

With unemployment continuing to rise, President Donald Trump told a reporter at the White House that he plans on supporting another stimulus bill.
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Bunker Boy’ Trump still believes he can win in 2020 using his old school J. Edgar Hoover tricks

Published

15 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

Donald Trump is convinced he's the second coming of Richard Nixon. We'll leave aside the psychoanalysis of why someone might be so eager to present himself as heir to one of the greatest villains in American history, but Trump hasn't been subtle about his belief that he can replicate Nixon's 1968 electoral victory by triggering the same animus against civil rights activists and leftist protesters that Nixon successfully exploited back then, but with even less subtlety. (And Nixon wasn't exactly subtle.) Trump even routinely echoes the "law and order" language of the Nixon campaign, even while gleefully flaunting his own criminality and corruption, lest there be any doubt that "law and order" is simply coded language for racism and reactionary impulses.
Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Kellyanne Conway attacks Asian-American journalist

Published

23 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway has reversed her position on the term "Kung Flu" — from "highly offensive" to an acceptable way for President Donald Trump to do the "incredibly important" job of not letting China off the hook — after the racist phrase drew cheers at back-to-back campaign rallies.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image